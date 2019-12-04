After a less than ideal start to the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship, Montana Tech rebounded in a way many might not have seen coming.
The Orediggers defeated No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan in five sets, beating the Wildcats in Sioux City, Iowa after sets of 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-11.
The win keeps Tech head coach Brian Solomon and his team's playoff hopes alive while also handing Indiana Wesleyan just their second loss of the season.
In the opening set, the Wildcats were able to overcome an early deficit after the Orediggers jumped out to a small lead. Despite an opening six kills from Karina Mickelson, Tech was unable to mount a late challenge, and fell at the beginning of their second pool play match.
However, Mickelson was able to follow up on her promising start with another five kills, as the Orediggers were able to hit back at Indiana Wesleyan with a 25-22 set win of their own.
The junior's performance was a must-have for Tech, and Solomon said that it was indicative of what Mickelson had done all season for the Orediggers.
“We see that from [Mickelson] a good bit,” Solomon said. “It was a bit of a matchup opportunity that we liked. Her playing like that gave us the best chance against a team of that quality.”
After going down 16-12 in the second set, Solomon called a timeout to rally his team. With tournament hopes on the line, Tech needed a response.
Solomon’s timeout sparked a seven-point run from the Orediggers, who capitalized on their streak to equalize the Wildcats 1-1.
The second set was a preview of what Tech had in store, though, as the Orediggers continued building their momentum into the third set.
The combination of Mickelson and senior Heather Thompson shined throughout the contest, but they were at their best in Tech’s 25-18 win.
Mickelson’s four kills were matched by Thompson’s consistent blocking, which allowed the Orediggers to jump out to a 10-point lead. A late run from Indiana Wesleyan did challenge Tech, but Solomon’s team withstood the challenge to see out the seven-point set victory.
The Orediggers' ability to block was a key to Tech's overall success, and Solomon credited Thompson and fellow upperclassmen for a job well done.
“Our experience with some of the upper classmen [helped]," Solomon said.
"They really scored a lot of points defensively against a really good team. It took a lot of discipline from them to make the right plays and it swung a couple sets for us tonight.”
Tech’s energy eventually tapered off, as the Wildcats showed why they’ve only lost one game all year. Indiana Wesleyan’s balanced attack was a problem all night, as the Wildcats’ Kelly Miller, Rachel Klitzing, Ana Collar and Allison Sparrow all reach 10 or more kills.
The play from Miller and company assisted the Wildcats to a 21-14 lead in the fourth set, but another timeout from Solomon created another run for the Orediggers, this time seeing Maureen Jessop step up to the plate with a few kills to help Tech tie the game at 22.
Solomon's two timeouts created two all-important runs for the Orediggers. As for what Solomon remembers saying in those timeouts, that's lost to the intensity of Tech's match.
“I can’t even remember what I had for lunch,” Solomon said. “I have no idea.”
However, even with Jessop’s performance and four more kills from Mickelson, Indiana Wesleyan withstood the late tie to win 25-23, forcing a fifth and final set after a collection of tense, close games.
The final game did not bode well for Tech initially, as two errors put the Orediggers in an early hole.
But just as the Wildcats and Tech had done earlier, Solomon’s team rebounded with a 10-5 response, seeing Jessop and Mickelson again come up huge, earning the Orediggers a 10-7 lead.
After a trade of points, Tech found themselves with a match-point situation, leading 14-11 after a crucial kill from Gena McMillan, one of her 13 total kills on the night.
After a tense volley, a set for – who else – Mickelson ended with the junior putting down a match-high 24th kill of the evening and handing Tech what could be their win of the season.
Jessop (14), Thompson (13), and McMillan (15) all hit double-digit kills for the Orediggers, as setter McKenna Kaelber followed up on 37 assists in the opening game with a staggering 69 assists against the Wildcats.
However, possibly the most important stat for Tech was the number of blocks the Orediggers created. Led by Thompson, Tech made life difficult for Indiana Wesleyan with expert blocking.
Now, Tech will look forward to Thursday's game with new life and a momentous victory behind them, as Saint Mary's (Kan.) remains as the sole team in pool play for the Orediggers.
“We’ll reset for tomorrow,” Solomon said. “Those are hard wins to come off… There could be a number of interesting tie-break scenarios, and the only opportunity we could see to move on is to come away with a win. Hopefully we can roll some momentum.”
Tech takes on Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tysons Event Center in Sioux City.
