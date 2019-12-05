Needing a victory and facing another top-level opponent, Montana Tech and head coach Brian Solomon delivered.
The Orediggers defeated Saint Mary’s 3-0, their first sweep of the tournament. Tech claimed the three sets by scores of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-23. The win puts Solomon’s squad at 2-1 in pool play, and puts the Orediggers in a tie-breaking single set against Indiana Wesleyan.
The opening set between the Orediggers and the Spires was a tight one, to say the least.
While Tech was able to maintain a lead for the majority of the set, breaking out to 11-7 and 24-20 leads, Saint Mary’s fought back consistently to keep the opening game within striking distance, and a four-point run at the end saw the set tied up and heading to extra points.
However, two kills from Karina Mickelson and a kill from Maureen Jessop earned the 27-25 win for the Orediggers, and allowed Solomon’s team to enter the second set with an early advantage.
Tech made the most of the advantage and momentum by again jumping out to early leads, as Mickelson killed six of the opening nine points as the Orediggers established a 9-3 lead early.
However, as they did in the first set, the Spires were able to fight back, initially tying the second game up at 11-11. However, the combined efforts of Mickelson, Heather Thompson and Gena McMillan saw Tech outscore Saint Mary’s 14-6 the rest of the way to earn a huge 2-0 lead.
The third set was closer to the first in tone than the second.
The largest lead the Orediggers took was at 7-3, but Saint Mary’s kept the final set of their season extremely tight, as both the Spires and Tech slowly inched toward 25 points.
Sitting at 24-23, Solomon’s team needed one point to ensure that they could reach the sudden death set versus Indiana Wesleyan.
While Mickelson again had a huge night, she was much quieter in the last game, but Jessop picked up the slack with the match-winning kill, her seventh of the night.
Jessop tied McMillan on kills, while Thompson notched 12 and Mickelson led the contest in kills with 17. Setter McKenna Kaelber put up 45 assists, orchestrating the Orediggers.
For Saint Mary’s Aly Camacho and Cody Offerle tied each other with 12 kills each, with Anna Hester coming in with eight of her own.
Tech goes on to play Indiana Wesleyan, who they beat Thursday night 3-2, in a single set to see who advances to the final 16 teams.
This story will be updated at a later time with a report of Montana Tech and Indiana Wesleyan's tie-breaker.
