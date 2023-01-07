BUTTE - The No. 13 Montana Tech Orediggers mens’ basketball team hosted the University of Providence (Mont.) Argos mens’ basketball in a Frontier Conference Saturday afternoon game on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center in Butte.
The Orediggers trailed by seven points early in the first half and patiently worked their way back to a 13-point win, 95-82.
Providence jumped out to a 13-8 lead 3:24 into the game and led by seven points with 14:06 left in the opening half.
Down 24-22 with 8:32 to play in the first half, Keeley Bake was fouled by Kenny Curtis on a three-point attempt. Bake sank all three shots to give Tech its first lead of the game, 25-24.
The teams traded the lead back and forth down the stretch, as Tech grabbed the lead at the half, 47-43.
Tech opened an 11-point lead over the first 5:35 of the second half and extended the lead to 17 with 2:17 remaining in the contest.
The Orediggers shot 47.8% from the floor, which included 40% from behind the arc, and shot 19-for-25 (76%) from the free-throw line.
Caleb Bellach led all scorers with 26 points, and Michael Ure added 23. Hayden Diekhans and Bridger Larson both had nine rebounds, with Ure pulling down eight boards.
The Argos shot 44.6% from the floor, which included 40% from beyond the arc, and were 12-of-21 from the charity stripe.
Kenny Curtis led the Argos with 23 points, and Davien Harris Williams scored 14. Sam Vining had 11 points and eight rebounds for Providence.
Montana Tech returns to action for two Frontier Conference games this upcoming week. The Orediggers host MSU-Northern on Thursday evening at 7 p.m., and will head to Dillon for the second meeting of the season between Tech and Montana Western at 4 p.m.
Providence will travel to Helena to take on Carroll College on Thursday and will host Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
