LA GRANDE, OR - The Montana Tech Orediggers played the opening game of their 2022 season as they took on the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers Saturday night at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon.
Jet Campbell accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, while the defense forced four turnovers in Montana Tech’s season-opening 38-3 win over Eastern Oregon University.
Tech avenged a 26-24 loss to the Mountaineers in The Copper Game, back on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in Butte on Aug. 28, 2021.
The Orediggers and Mountaineers both came up empty in their first possessions of the contest.
On the Orediggers’ second offensive possession, Jet Campbell’s 28-yard pass to Kyle Torgerson on a second down and eight play to put Tech in Mountaineers’ territory at the 43. Campbell’s 25-yard strike to Trevor Hoffman on a third down and 13 play guided the Orediggers on the verge of the red zone.
Four plays later, Blake Counts busted into the end zone on a four-yard pass from Campbell. Ryan Lowry’s extra point capped a nine-play, 74-yard, 4:15 drive to put Tech up, 7-0.
The score fired up the Oredigger defense, as Zach Trumble dropped Anthony Peterson for a one-yard loss to lay the groundwork for a Mountaineer three-and-out.
Tech’s steady offense continued their wave of momentum into their next drive at their own 36. Campbell went 5-of-6 on the drive, connecting with Logan Kennedy on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Lowry’s extra point try sailed through the uprights to increase Tech’s lead to 14 points with 1:52 to play in the opening quarter, which capped a seven-play 64-yard drive that ate 2:51 off the clock.
James’ 32-yard pass to Malachi Spurrier brought the Mountaineers into Oredigger territory. Eastern Oregon drove down the Tech 39 as time expired in the opening stanza, with Montana Tech holding a 14-0 lead.
On the second play of the second quarter, Jake Orvis intercepted James at the Montana Tech 35 to stop the Mountaineers’ drive.
The Orediggers drove the ball down to the Eastern Oregon 25-yard line. However, Lowry’s 33-yard field try sailed wide to give the Mountaineers the ball with 9:42 to play in the half.
Montana Tech stopped the Mountaineers on the opening drive of the second half.
Brandon Morley, Gabe Zanetti, and Keyshawn James-Newby made successive run stops to force a short fourth-down punt by Ethan Cutler. The punt gave the Orediggers their first possession of the half at their own 48.
On the drive’s first play, Campbell hit Hoffman on a 40-yard pass to the Eastern Oregon 12. Three plays later, Campbell finished the drive with a four-yard scamper into the end zone. Lowry’s kick with 10:42 to play in the third quarter increased the Orediggers’ lead to 21.
Eastern Oregon’s ensuing drive slowed down on an ineligible man downfield penalty that wiped out a 17-yard pass from James to Willie Camp.
The Orediggers took advantage of a short field midway through the third quarter. Tech worked the ball down to the Mountaineers’ 11. However, Kaleb Winterburn was stopped by the Mountaineers’ defense for a five-yard loss, and Campbell’s third-down pass was off target to Hoffman. The Orediggers settled for a 33-yard field goal from Lowry, extending the lead to 24-0 with 5:44 to play in the third quarter.
After another Tech defensive stand, the Orediggers offense returned to work at the Eastern Oregon 45. A holding penalty wiped out a 19-yard pass from Campbell to Kennedy. Tech worked the ball down to the Mountaineers’ 37 and took a timeout to discuss their fourth down and two option. Kaleb Winterburn’s pass attempt to Kyle Torgerson was knocked away by Blaine Shaw to force Montana Tech to turn the ball over on downs with 2:36 left in the third quarter.
Peterson’s 45-yard pass to Blake Davis guided the Eastern Oregon offense into the red zone. However, on third down and one at the Tech 9, Morley dropped Peterson for a four-yard loss, which forced the Mountaineers to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Cutler with 26 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Jaden McNeil’s 39-yard kickoff return set up the Orediggers’ next tally going into the fourth quarter. Tech ran the ball six times before Campbell pounded the rock across the goal line from two yards out. Lowry’s extra-point increased Tech’s lead to 28 points with 11:37 left in the game.
Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards to give the Mountaineers good field position at midfield. However, on fourth down and one at the 31, Luke Ross’ pass to Walker Camp fell incomplete for a turnover on downs with 9:06 to play.
Naoki Harmer intercepted Carson Bohning at the Eastern Oregon 30 to give the Orediggers a short field to work.
After a 20-yard pass from Campbell to Hoffman, Counts finished the drive with a 10-yard run. Lowry’s point after try was good to give Tech a 38-3 lead with 3:29 to go in the game.
Montana Tech salted away the remaining time off the clock and ended the trip to Eastern Oregon with a season-opening victory.
The Orediggers led the game in time of possession, 36:30-23:30, which was reflected in total plays run (76-46 in Tech’s favor), having outgained the Mountaineers, 445-191. In addition, Tech had 25 first downs to Eastern Oregon’s seven.
Campbell was 17-of-25 passing for 235 yards and two passing touchdowns, with 32 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Blake Thelen was 5-of-8 for 47 yards.
Hoffman led the receiving corps with 122 yards on eight catches.
Counts led the Orediggers in rushing with 97 yards on 20 carries.
Luke Ross was 5-of-9 passing for 74 yards. James was 4-of-11 passing for 34 yards and one interception, adding 45 yards rushing. Bohning was 0-of-2 with two interceptions.
Anthony Peterson led the Mountaineers with 45 yards receiving.
Trumble and Ben Windauer had six tackles each for the Orediggers and teamed up for a sack. Tech collected four turnovers in the game.
Josh Mendoza had 11 tackles, and Colby Preston collected nine stops for the Mountaineers.
Next Saturday, Montana Tech will host Carroll College on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in Butte, while Eastern Oregon heads to Dillon to take on Montana Western.
