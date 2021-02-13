BILLINGS — Taylor England had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Montana Tech defeated Rocky Mountain College 81-63 in Frontier Conference men's basketball at the Fortin Center on Saturday.

Sindou Diallo had 20 points for the Orediggers (10-9, 10-7). Markieth Brown Jr. added 16 points.

For Rocky (1-12, 1-11), Kevin Fassu had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Hart added 13 points for the Battlin' Bears.

Tech led 50-35 at intermission.

