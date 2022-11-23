POCATELLO, Idaho - The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team took on the Idaho State Bengals in an exhibition game Tuesday night in Pocatello, Idaho.
Tech started off with a five-point run before the Bengals answered with a 16-3 finish to the first quarter and did not look back as Idaho State claimed a 63-39 triumph.
The game does not count toward either team’s season record.
Soda Rice’s two free-throws, Aubrie Rademacher’s field goal, and Tavia Rooney’s three-point launched the Orediggers 7-2 lead with 7:24 to play in the first quarter.
Laura Bello, Kacey Spink, Finley Garnett, Carsyn Boswell, and Mia Flor collaborated for 17 points to close out the first quarter as the Bengals led 18-10.
A 13-5 run in the second quarter by the Bengals extended the lead to 15 points by halftime, 34-19.
Rooney had four points in the quarter and Ally Cleverly added three.
Idaho State continued to pull away in the third quarter, as they outscored the Orediggers, 17-9. The Bengals led at the end of three periods, 51-28.
Rademacher scored eight points in the quarter for Tech.
The Orediggers began the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, with Cleverly and Rooney hitting three-pointers to shave the Bengals’ lead to 16.
However, Idaho St. closed out the contest with a 12-4 run over the final 5:53.
Montana Tech was 14-of-46 (30.4%) from the field, which included 3-of-13 (23.1%) from behind the three-point arc. The Orediggers were 8-of-13 (61.5%) from the free-throw line.
Rooney led Tech with 14 points, going 5-of-11 from the field and included 2-of-3 from the behind the three-point line. Rademacher added seven points, and Cleverly chipped in six.
Idaho St. was 26-of-67 (38.8%) from the field, which included 7-of-18 (38.9%) from behind the arc. The Bengals were 4-of-8 (50%) from the charity stripe, outrebounded the Orediggers, 35-26, and outscored Tech in the paint, 32-18.
Callie Bourne led all scorers with 14 points on 7-of-14 from the field and added five steals. Garnett added ten points, and Spink contributed nine points.
Montana Tech returns to action as part of a Frontier Conference doubleheader against Rocky Mountain College on December 1 on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center. The women will play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
Idaho State will travel to San Diego to take part in The Dana on Mission Bay Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday.
