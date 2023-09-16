BUTTE – There was no stopping the Montana Tech offense on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 16 Orediggers (2-1, 1-0 Frontier) defeated Eastern Oregon (0-3, 0-1 Frontier) to win their first conference game of the season, 49-31.
For the second straight week, the offense led the way for the Diggers.
After scoring 19 points in their week one loss to No. 10 Carroll College, the Tech offense has combined for 86 points in the last two weeks.
“I just think it’s the confidence level that they have in each other,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.
“And it’s pretty fun as a play caller when you have all those weapons out there.”
Tech scored touchdowns on its first six drives of the game and appears to have found their rhythm.
And as for the “weapons” Samson referred to, they all got involved in the Diggers victory.
Six different players caught a pass for Tech, with Wyatt Alexander and Jordan Jackson each notching four receptions and a touchdown.
But after quarterback Blake Thelen tied the program record with five touchdown passes last week against Central Washington, the Diggers dominated with the rushing attack this time around.
Blake Counts led the way with 122 rushing yards on 14 carries to go along with three touchdown runs.
“It all starts up front, and when the hogs are rolling it makes our life super easy out there,” Counts said.
Counts’ running mate, Helena native Kaleb Winterburn, ran for 53 yards and scored a touchdown himself.
The two running backs gave the Eastern Oregon defense problems throughout the game and helped the Diggers offense control the tempo.
And for the dynamic duo in the backfield, each time one of them makes a big play the other is itching to get out there and do the same thing.
“We complement each other very well and we just feed off of each other,” Counts said.
“When he makes a big play it lights my fire, and when I make a big play I know it lights his.”
Counts and Winterburn anchored a running game that accounted for 190 yards in the win on Saturday.
In the passing game, Thelen was extremely efficient as he completed 14 of his 17 pass attempts.
He racked up 224 yards and threw for two touchdowns while picking up another score on the ground.
While the Diggers offense was highly impressive, they didn’t do it all by themselves.
Early in the second quarter, Tech scored two touchdowns in under a minute of game time, due in part to the defense and special teams.
After scoring a touchdown set up by a blocked punt, the Tech defense forced a fumble on Eastern Oregon’s very next play from scrimmage.
Once again with great field position, the offense took care of business from there and scored two plays later.
With two straight wins including a statement in Saturday’s conference opener, the Diggers are gaining steam after a loss to open the 2023 campaign.
There is still a long way to go to reach the goals that Tech has in mind, but the teams’ momentum is undeniable.
“I think we’ve made some growth. Wins are tough as heck in this league, so I’m really happy with the improvement we’ve made each week,” Samson said.
The Diggers will look for even more improvement next Saturday when they host No. 8 College of Idaho (3-0, 1-0 Frontier) in a big conference matchup at noon.
Eastern Oregon hosts Rocky Mountain College (2-1, 0-1 Frontier) next week.
Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard.
gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com
