HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team is on the cusp of ending a decades-long championship drought. It was 30 seasons ago, during the 1992-93 campaign, that Tech last won a Frontier Conference regular-season championship.
On Thursday, against Carroll in Helena in what will be a top-15 conference matchup, Tech can claim at least a share of the regular-season title with a victory. Beat the Saints, and Tech will earn its 12th conference win of the season, a feat that would tie a school record. It would also give the Orediggers a two-game advantage over their rivals with just a pair of regular-season games left, putting them firmly in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.
“This is obviously a rivalry game for us,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “Any time we play Carroll, regardless of our record, it’s going to be a game the players are up for and one the fans surrounding both programs are going to be interested in. They’re really good and we’re having a really good year so it’s shaping up to be a pretty good matchup.”
Just four seasons ago, Tech was a slightly better than .500 team with a 6-12 conference record. In two years, the Orediggers doubled that win total, and if they win out this season, would be 14-1 in league contests.
It was during that 2018-19 season that, according to Hiatt, Tech experienced its break-through win. In the first round of the conference tournament, Tech, a six seed, knocked off No. 3 seed Rocky Mountain College on the road. Since then, the Orediggers have enjoyed nothing but winning league records, culminating in a league-leading team effort this season.
“We’ve gotten steadily better every single season,” Hiatt said. “We’ve gained more game experience with our returning players…These upperclassmen that are playing significant minutes for us, they played a lot as young players. We rolled with these freshmen five years ago as part of the building process. That was our game plan…
“We knew we had confidence in these players and we knew that we would take some lumps early – we would be competitive and have a chance to win – but as they continued to mature and grow and we continued to recruit, then we would put ourselves in a position where we would be able to contend.”
Tech would be undefeated in league play if not for an 80-78 road loss to Carroll in early January. Tech has won nine-straight games since (one COVID forfeit), earning victories by an average of 11 points per game.
The Orediggers possess the highest-scoring offense in the Frontier. Three players average double figures, including seniors Sindou Diallo and Taylor England.
England is in his fifth season with the Orediggers and Diallo his third. Both are 1,000-point scorers and were Tech’s top-two leading scorers the last two seasons. England, however, has been overtaken this season by transfer Caleb Bellach.
The Orediggers added Bellach from NCAA Division I Montana State. Bellach played only sparingly in his time as a Bobcat, but put up over 1,500 career points and was a three-time All-State player while at Manhattan Christian. As a senior, Bellach led his team to a Class C State Championship and scored 42 points in the title game to seal the deal.
“Being able to bring back so much experience and then adding a really good player like Caleb Bellach, that kinda helps get you over the hump,” Hiatt said. “Another versatile, long athlete. A guy that can get his own shot and just fits in seamlessly with the way that we play. As the year began, we knew the potential in this group. We knew that it would take a little bit of time for us to build that chemistry and learn how to play with one another and learn how to defend at a high level.”
Now, the Orediggers have three proven scorers. In conference play, both Diallo and Bellach are averaging 17 points per game. The pair scored a combined 32 points in a 15-point Tech victory over Carroll on Jan. 22 and are both shooting 44 percent or better from the field this season.
Defensively, Hiatt feels like his team has been “connected” on defense of late. Tech will enter Thursday’s matchup giving up just 67 points per game. That number ranks inside the top-35 nationally, as does the 40.3 percent shooting Tech holds opponents to, on average.
While Diallo has maintained his status at Tech’s leading scorer (15.7 points per game), he also paces the team in assists (80) and is second in steals (28). Hiatt described his point guard as a “tremendous difference-maker and leader” and said the way he competes and plays at a high level permeates throughout the team on a daily basis. Diallo, according to his coach, makes everybody better around him, and has learned to adapt to a bit of a different role this season.
“The last couple years we’ve needed him to be a primary scorer…He could easily lead the league in scoring this year, but because of the number of weapons we have on our team and understanding that we’re better as a fist and that we’re better together – he has really bought into that,” Hiatt said. “He has done a great job of distributing and play-making for his teammates…He gets other guys on the team incredibly easy looks compared to the looks he gets. I’m just extremely proud of his maturity and his development as a player. He’s really blossomed into an all-time great.”
In addition to the three-headed scoring monster Tech features, the Orediggers’ depth makes them hard to beat. Tech will play nine or ten different guys night in and night out. In each of the two prior matchups with Carroll, the Orediggers played 10 different guys at least six minutes each.
Freshman Keeley Bake is averaging the most minutes (20.3) of any Tech bench player, while freshman Camdyn Larance usually plays about 15 minutes per game. The Orediggers will also give impactful minutes to senior Christian Jones, redshirt sophomore Bridger Larson, senior Cody Baumstarck and freshman Michael Ure.
Hiatt said that, while he knew this team had plenty of depth, he struggled to trust some of his bench players early in the season. He said he felt like his team could not maintain the momentum of a game if certain players were not playing. Now, Hiatt said he feels like there is little to no drop off with any lineup the coaching staff decides to put on the floor.
“We have the luxury of having basically two different teams,” Hiatt said. “We have a team of seniors and we have a team of freshmen and sophomores. Our team of freshmen and sophomores seem to be every bit as talented as our team of seniors, they’re just not as experienced yet. This season that they’re having right now, where they’re able to play in meaningful games and play significant game minutes alongside our group of seniors, is just going to be invaluable for them.”
Carroll is nevertheless going to make things tough for Tech on Thursday. Carroll is a team that isn’t going to beat itself, plays solid defense and has the play-makers to score points in bunches.
Hiatt and Carroll’s head coach Kurt Paulson are familiar with each other having played, and now, coached against one another. Both coaches will have their teams prepared for Thursday night’s game with good scouting and breakdowns of player tendencies.
That is why, during the third time throughout the league slate, earning wins becomes more about what’s between the ears than what’s written on a whiteboard. In preparation for these types of games, Hiatt said keeping things as simple as possible is always important. Simplicity, according to Hiatt, allows players to stay fresh mentally and play faster on game day. He does not want his guys overthinking things on the court, but instead wants them to focus on what Tech has done well all season.
Then, it comes down to controlling what you can control during the game and shutting out the noise from what is expected to be a packed house inside the PE Center on Thursday.
“You’ve gotta be able to be poised…I think that the most important thing is that we understand that Carroll always has good crowds. They play really well on their home floor – you can’t overreact to things that don’t go your way,” Hiatt said. “Us being able to maintain our poise throughout the course of the contest is going to be pivotal for us. The second-most important thing is we certainly need to match Carroll’s energy levels. They play at a super high level every game, but especially at home, it just goes up to another notch.”
Carroll has won 14-straight home games against Tech dating back to the 2013-14 season. The Saints are 9-0 against the Orediggers at home under Paulson and sport a 13-1 overall home record this season.
Tip off from the PE Center in Helena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
