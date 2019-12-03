The beginning of Montana Tech's journey at the 2019 NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship started with a loss.
In the Orediggers' second-ever matchup with Concordia University (Neb.), Tech dropped to 0-1 in pool play after a 3-1 loss in Sioux City Tuesday night.
The Orediggers' first set of national tournament play started with a Bulldogs win, as Concordia built off a 12-9 lead to finish the opener with a 25-16 victory.
However, head coach Brian Solomon's team equalized immediately.
After suffering another early-set deficit, falling 7-4 initially, Tech went on a 9-3 run to take a 13-10 lead, which the Orediggers finished out 25-22 after a Concordia comeback.
Tech was led in kills by outside hitters Maureen Jessop and Karina Mickelson, who had 12 and 10 respectively.
Gena McMillan added eight more kills, and Sydney Parks and Heather Thompson contributed six each.
The Orediggers were led in assists by setter McKenna Kaelber, who eclipsed 1100 total assists on the year after adding 37 at the Tysons Event Center Tuesday.
Tech's equalizing set was followed by an impressive response from Concordia, who took the final two sets by margins of 25-14 and 25-18.
The Bulldogs' standouts were Emmie Noyd, who led Concordia with 16 kills, while Tara Callahan's 39 assists led both her team and the contest.
The Bulldogs' win marks the first-ever national tournament win for Concordia.
Montana Tech has two games remaining in their pool, the next coming against No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.