BUTTE – Fresh off a 29-point win over St. Mary’s (Canada) on Thursday afternoon, the Montana Tech women’s basketball concluded their non-conference schedule on Friday afternoon as they hosted the Keyano College (Canada) Huskies on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Complex in Butte.
Tech scored 30 points in the first quarter and led for all 40 minutes for the second consecutive game, as they defeated the Huskies, 85-56.
The Orediggers’ defense picked up where they left from their performance against St. Mary’s with a suffocating full-court press.
Tavia Rooney and Aubrie Rademacher hit jumpers inside the first 70 seconds to give Tech an early lead.
A three-pointer by Zera Penesa gave the Huskies their first points 2:51 into the game.
Ally Cleverly buried two three-pointers, one from the left corner and the other from the top of the key extend Tech’s lead to seven points prior to the first media break.
Liv Wangerin took a baseline feed and drove the ball to the basket out of the break. Cleverly buried another three-pointer from the left corner to put the Orediggers up by 12 and force a Keyano timeout with Tech up 17-5.
Cleverly launched a pass into the lane that Wangerin banked in and was fouled on the play. Wangerin hit the free-throw to increase Tech’s lead to 16 with 2:51 to go in the opening quarter.
Challis Westwater assisted on Soda Rice and Macy Mayer’s long field goals to continue Tech’s torrid scoring pace.
Tech nearly had a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter. However, the ball left Rooney’s hand a moment too late. The Orediggers lead after the first ten minutes, 30-9.
“With coming back from Christmas, we really played well the last two days,” Rooney said. “We played ready to go and played unselfish. We’re moving the ball and driving hard. We’re looking for that extra person, we’re cutting, and we’re passing. Our defense has looked great. It has been a total team effort, and the defense has transitioned well into offense.”
“The girls did a good job of mixing up their zones,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “Defensively, when you can get those easy baskets it helps out the defense a lot.”
Rademacher and Cleverly hit three-pointer inside the first 90 seconds of the second quarter. Macy Mayer added a three-pointer moments later, and Madison Allen’s steal and layup in the backcourt kept the helped Tech keep the balance of offense and defense going for the Orediggers.
Panesa and Kayla Lutterodt scored baskets to keep the Huskies’ margins in the mid 20’s through the middle part of the second quarter.
Mayer answered with two baskets with three minutes to go in the half, which forced another Keyano timeout.
“We were playing loose and having fun,” Graham said. “With a new system, teams can play kind of tight. These girls are playing loose and having fun.”
Lutterodt drove the lane, scored and was fouled going down the stretch. Lutterodt made the free-throw to cut the deficit to 21 with 2:10 left in the first half.
Keyano shot 12-of-16 from the charity stripe in the opening half.
Good defense at the top of the key by Rooney opened a drive to the basket by McKayla Kloker.
“We have really played well the last two days,” Rooney, who had an 18-point, 14-rebound game against St. Mary’s, said. “We came out well defensively, and it set up the offense well.”
Dani Urick’s steal and assist led to Kia Wasson’s three-pointer. Kloker’s three-pointer with two seconds to play in the half gave Tech a 55-27 lead at the half.
The Orediggers shot 55.3% from the field in the first half, aided by a 9-of-17 performance beyond the arc. Tech was 5-of-27 for the entire game against St. Mary’s on Thursday.
The Orediggers gritty work on defense and constant passing in the offensive zone helped parlay the opportunities into points. Wangerin, Rooney and Rademacher hit layups off assists to stretch the lead to 38 in the third quarter. Kia Wasson’s rebound and layup in the paint beat the buzzer, as Tech led after the third quarter, 70-30.
“The energy all starts on defense,” Rooney said. “Getting those turnovers early in the half court helps get the tempo going, and it helps us get more aggressive on offense. It helps get smiles on our faces, and makes other teams turn the ball over.”
“Defensively there were a lot of tips and loose balls on the o-boards,” Graham said. “It helped us get number of paint-points. Last year, we had the most turnovers and the least offensive rebounds. Those are things that we can control and set up offensive opportunities.”
Five Casey Gorieu three-pointers, helped chomp into Keyano’s margin early in the fourth quarter.
Rademacher countered with a pair of turnaround jumpers in the paint for the Orediggers. Westwater’s pass into Wangerin beat the Keyano coverage for another Tech bucket. Cleverly fed Wasson in the corner for another Tech three-pointer with 3:22 to play.
The duo teamed for another rush down the court on a two-on-one, as Cleverly fed a diagonal pass across the lane to Wasson who laid the ball off the glass and in. Wangerin’s baseline drive and basket extended the lead to 38 with 1:44 to play.
Tech finished the game 34-of-75 (44.7%) from the floor, which includes 10-of-23 (43.5%) from beyond the arc.
Five Orediggers finished in double-figure scoring. Rademacher scored 18, Rooney added 14, Cleverly contributed 13, Wangerin poured in 11, and Wasson chipped in 10. Mayer was on the fringe of double-figures with nine. Tech’s unselfishness on the floor led to success up and down the lineup, not to mention the rotation of the players on a regular basis
“It was fun to see five players in double-digits and all numbers on the scorebook getting shots off,” Rooney said. “It makes the bench looser and we get to see everyone have the chance to contribute.”
“It’s cool to walk into the locker room and see the girls write down the three things that they did the best and three that they struggled with,” Graham said. “Unselfish. Sharing the ball. Bench. Nobody cares who scores. They’re not taking bad shots. It was cool seeing that many girls score.”
Keyano was 17-of-49 (34.7%) from the floor, which included 9-of-26 (34.6%) from beyond the arc. The Huskies were 8-of-9 from behind the three-point line in the fourth quarter.
Gorieu led all scorers with 20 points, highlighted by a 6-of-12 performance behind the arc. Penesa added 13 points for Keyano.
The Orediggers won the turnover battle, having forced 27 turnovers while having committed nine.
“The girls like to play up-tempo,” Graham said. “It seems like it gets us going, and our shots going. Somebody like Ally (Cleverly) comes off the bench and hits four straight. It sparks you.”
“I think this is exactly what we needed to be ready for next week,” Rooney said. “To get a win, and then to get some wins rolling in. We have been rolling down a tunnel of losses. We had a couple of big wins where we played really good. Our energy high and our mood is up. These games were exactly what we needed.”
Montana Tech (4-10) returns to Frontier Conference action with a pair of games next week. The Orediggers host Carroll College on Thursday at 7 p.m. On Jan. 7, Tech will host the University of Providence (Mont.) Argos at 2 p.m.
“The last two days have given us the confidence that we needed heading back into conference play,” Graham said. “We were right there in Arizona, played two really good teams, and had a couple of lapses. Over the past two days, we played great. We’re young. This week helped give the girls a good experience.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.