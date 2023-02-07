Montana Tech logo

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total.

“We are very excited to announce the signings of these 35 student athletes and 27 from our home state of Montana,” said head coach Samson. “All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community and on the field. These are the types of student athletes that we want in our program. These recruits are not only good athletes but great leaders in their schools and communities.”

Tags

Load comments