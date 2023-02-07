BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total.
“We are very excited to announce the signings of these 35 student athletes and 27 from our home state of Montana,” said head coach Samson. “All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community and on the field. These are the types of student athletes that we want in our program. These recruits are not only good athletes but great leaders in their schools and communities.”
In addition to the 27 student-athletes from Montana the remainder of the 35 include four from Idaho, two from Wyoming, and one each from Washington and California. The list wouldn’t be complete without a couple of local standouts from the Mining City.
“This is our third full recruiting class as a staff and we are very proud that we have been able to bring in some of the top recruits in Montana and in the northwest. We are very proud to add two of the top kids from our hometown right here in Butte.”
The list of future Orediggers contains 25 recruits selected to play in the Montana East-West Shrine game this summer.
“I think one of the biggest things and something we are most proud of is that we have most of these young men playing in the Montana East-West Shrine Game this summer here in Butte. That is a big deal for our state and recruiting Montana kids is a huge priority for us. We feel that we have done a great job getting a lot of the top players from our home state to Butte.”
“We are extremely excited about our fronts on both sides of the ball in this class. You win championships upfront with your o-line and d-line and we feel that these two groups have the potential to be very special here at Tech.”
The position groups seeing the largest number of recruits include defensive line (6), linebackers (6), offensive line (5), and defensive backs (5). Five student-athletes are listed as athletes showing the options in the recruiting class and high potential for positions to be filled in later.
“We have some great skill guys coming in on both sides of the ball that will be great additions to our offense and defense. We are very excited about the quarterback position in this class as well. We got some of the top leaders and competitors in our state at that position. We also have added to our special teams with a great long snapper and kicker coming in.”
Two quarterbacks, three running backs, two wide receivers, and two special team positions are listed on the recruiting class.
There are quite a few multi-sport athletes showing the athleticism of the class. Two are already state champions in track & field events prior to their senior seasons this spring along with several state qualifiers. Wrestling is also a common sport among the class with multiple top 10 finishers at the state tournament.
“We feel like they are great fits for our culture that we are trying to build on and off the field. We are very excited about the potential that these young men have. Very excited about the athleticism of this group from all positions. We feel this is a group that has great size and speed and there are some guys that will definitely have big impacts on our team in the very near future.”
Ten are state champions including six from last year’s Montana AA State Champions Capital High School. A few of the recruit’s broke records at their schools in either career marks or in different sports.
“I really want to thank our coaching staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student athletes to Tech. I am very fortunate to have great assistant coaches on our staff that truly value relationships and they have done a great job of identifying players that will be great fits for our team and our culture. I can’t thank them enough for all their time, effort and commitment to bringing in young men that will make our community of Butte proud.”
“I also want to personally thank all of our campus community for helping us in our recruiting efforts as well. The whole Tech community is a big reason why these young men have chosen to come to Butte.”
“Lastly, I want to thank these recruit’s families and their high school coaches and teachers. They wouldn’t be where they are today without them, and we know they will be successful here at Tech because of all the great mentors they have had in their life.”
“Our staff and I want to welcome these great young men and their families to our Montana Tech Family and look forward to seeing all of them this fall. This class could be very special and be a huge part of our future success here at Tech!”
First Last School Position Height Weight
Carson Anderson Helena HS (Mont.) ATH 6-1 175
Tanner Barbour Pullman HS (Wash.) ATH 6-2 175
Kellan Beller Stevensville HS (Mont.) LB 6-2 220
Kade Boyd Billings Central HS (Mont.) DB 6-0 190
Jake Casagranda Bozeman HS (Mont.) QB 6-3 210
Wyatt DeVoss Great Falls HS (Mont.) DL 6-1 220
Cody Dickard Melba HS (Idaho) OL 6-0 270
Maximus Fatu Millikan HS (Calif.) DL 6-3 240
Asher Feddes Belgrade HS (Mont.) LB 6-2 205
Ian Galbreaith Skyline HS (Idaho) ATH 5-8 155
Chris Garcia Billings West HS (Mont.) LB/LS 6-0 200
Dylan Graham Helena Capital HS (Mont.) RB 5-10 185
Travis Hadley Billings Central HS (Mont.) DB 6-1 180
Jackson Hensley Glacier HS (Mont.) ATH 5-11 195
Ikaika Ho Columbia HS (Idaho) RB 5-11 195
Cade Holland Helena HS (Mont.) RB 5-10 185
Tyler Kovick Helena Capital HS (Mont.) DB 5-10 180
Rory Lannen Sweet Grass County HS (Mont.) DL 6-5 280
Joey Lauerman Helena Capital HS (Mont.) LB 5-10 185
Chris Lupkes Skyview HS (Idaho) OL 6-7 270
Breckin McClintock Natrona County HS (Wyo.) WR 6-1 175
Joey Michelotti Helena Capital HS (Mont.) DB 5-10 165
Nick Michelotti Helena Capital HS (Mont.) WR 6-4 195
Paul Mousel Helena Capital HS (Mont.) OL 6-0 255
Shannen O'Brien Helena HS (Mont.) OL 6-3 255
Anthony Okes CM Russell HS (Mont.) LB 6-4 240
Elijah Ratliff Thompson Falls HS (Mont.) DB 6-2 180
Colten Rice Florence HS (Mont.) DL 6-0 200
Dylan Root Jefferson HS (Mont.) P/K 6-1 185
Jace Stenson Butte HS (Mont.) ATH 6-3 200
Zach Tierney Butte HS (Mont.) OL/DL 6-3 270
JJ Triplett CM Russell HS (Mont.) DL 6-1 230
Dominic Umile Sentinel HS (Mont.) DL 6-4 230
Braden Vincent Riverton HS (Wyo.) LB 6-1 200
Jarrett Wilson Polson HS (Mont.) QB 5-11 180
High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadhead at Helena HS. Selected all-conference as a wide receiver. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Qualified for state in track & field. Named Academic All-State four times. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Carson is the son of Mary and John.
Tanner Barbour Pullman HS (Wash.) ATH 6-2 175
High School: Played prep for head coach David Cofer at Pullman HS. Selected all-conference as a wide receiver three times. Selected all-conference as a defensive back two times. Selected all-conference in basketball and twice in track & field. Named Academic All-Conference seven times.
Personal: Tanner, the son of Angie and Todd, plans on pursuing a degree in Biology.
Kellan Beller Stevensville HS (Mont.) LB 6-2 220
High School: Played prep for head coach Trae Williams at Stevensville HS. Selected first team all-conference at slot and second team all-conference as a safety as a freshman. Selected second team all-conference at running back and first team All-State as a linebacker as a sophomore. Selected first team all-conference at linebacker and first team all-state as a running back as a junior. Selected first team all-state as a running back and linebacker as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Won the Class A State Championship in Javelin as a junior sophomore and placed as a junior. Holds school record in javelin. Named Academic All-State all four years. Received AP Scholar Award and Montana Mathematics Award. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Kellan, the son of Amy and Kevin, plans on pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Kade Boyd Billings Central HS (Mont.) DB 6-0 190
High School: Played prep for head coach Jim Stanton at Billings Central HS. The two-year team captain was a three-time all-conference selection at safety and two-time first team All-State running back. Holds the school record for career rushing touchdowns. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named
Academic All-State four times.
Personal: Kade, the son of Trena and Jeff, plans on pursuing a degree in Health Science.
Jake Casagranda Bozeman HS (Mont.) QB 6-3 210
High School: Played prep for head coach Levi Wesche at Bozeman HS. Selected first team All-State as a quarterback. Named the Montana Eastern Conference Offensive MVP. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State all four years.
Personal: Jake, the son of Debi and Scott, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.
Wyatt DeVoss Great Falls HS (Mont.) DL 6-1 220
High School: Played prep for head coach Coda Tchida at Great Falls HS. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State as a defensive end as junior. Selected first team All-State as a senior. Holds record for most career sacks at Great Falls HS. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Wyatt is the son of Rikki and Steve.
Cody Dickard Melba HS (Idaho) OL 6-0 270
High School: Played prep for head coach Juan Colunga at Melba HS. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State as an offensive lineman sophomore and junior year. Selected first team All-State as a senior. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Cody, the son of Bernie and Cory, plans on pursuing a degree in Mining Engineering.
Maximus Fatu Millikan HS (Calif.) DL 6-3 240
High School: Played prep for head coach Romeo Pellum at Millikan HS.
Personal: Maximu is the son of Ada Seugaloloa Mageo.
Asher Feddes Belgrade HS (Mont.) LB 6-2 205
High School: Played prep for head coach Steven Hunter at Belgrade HS. Team captain was a two-time first team all-conference and two-time All-State as a linebacker. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State.
Personal: Asher is the son of Alison and Scott.
Ian Galbreaith Skyline HS (Idaho) ATH 5-8 155
High School: Played prep for head coach Scott Berger at Skyline HS. Helped lead team to three Idaho 4A State Championships. Named the 2021 4A State Champion Player of the Game. Selected All-High County Conference second team, second team All-Area, and second team All-State as a defensive back as a junior. Selected first team All High-County, first team All-Area, and first team All-State.
Personal: Ian, the son of Stephanie and Jeremy, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.
Chris Garcia Billings West HS (Mont.) LB/LS 6-0 200
High School: Played prep for head coach Bob Stanton at Billings West HS. Selected honorable mention all-conference at tight end and honorable mention All-State as a linebacker. Two-time All-State selection as a long snapper. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Placed fourth and runner-up at state wrestling.
Personal: Chris, the son of Melissa and Travis, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.
Dylan Graham Helena Capital HS (Mont.) RB 5-10 185
High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Three-time all-conference selection as a running back. Two-time honorable mention All-State and selected first team All-State as a senior. Chosen to play in East- West Shrine Game. Three-time All-State in wrestling. Named Academic All-State in all sports all four years.
Personal: Dylan, the son of Robin and Shawn, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.
Travis Hadley Billings Central HS (Mont.) DB 6-1 180
High School: Played prep for head coach Jim Stanton at Billings Central HS. Selected first team All-State as a safety. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State three times.
Personal: Travis, the son of Brook and Justin, plans on pursing a degree in Welding and Construction Management.
Jackson Hensley Glacier HS (Mont.) ATH 5-11 195
High School: Played prep for head coach Grady Bennett at Glacier HS. Selected all-conference and All-
State in track & field. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State.
Personal: Jackson, son of Michelle and Mark, plans on pursuing a degree in Applied Health Sciences.
Ikaika Ho Columbia HS (Idaho) RB 5-11 195
High School: Played prep for head coach Charlie Dotson at Columbia HS. Selected first team all-conference as a running back. Named Academic All-Conference four times.
Personal: Ikaika, son of Jenny and Kimo, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering and Business Accounting
Cade Holland Helena HS (Mont.) RB 5-10 185
High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadhead at Helena HS. Selected second team all-conference and second team All-State at running back and as a junior and honorable mention all-conference at linebacker. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State as a running back and honorable mention all-conference at linebacker as senior. Named Academic All-State three times. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Cade, the son of Paula and Chip, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.
Tyler Kovick Helena Capital HS (Mont.) DB 5-10 180
High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Helped lead team to AA Football State Championship in 2021 and AA Basketball State Championship in 2022. Selected first team All-State as wide receiver and defensive back. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.
Personal: Tyler, the son of Nikki, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.
Rory Lannen Sweet Grass County HS (Mont.) DL 6-5 280
High School: Played prep for head coach Rocco Carroccia at Sweet Grass County HS. Selected first team all-conference on defensive and offensive line. Named Academic All-State all four years. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Rory, the son of Jeni and Shawn, plans on pursuing a degree in Software Engineering.
Joey Lauerman Helena Capital HS (Mont.) LB 5-10 185
High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Helped lead team to AA State Championship. Selected second team All-State at linebacker as a junior. Selected first team All-State as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Joey, the son of Charlotte and Bruce, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.
Chris Lupkes Skyview HS (Idaho) OL 6-7 270
High School: Played prep for head coach David Young at Skyview HS. Played in Idaho State All-Star Game.
Personal: Chris, the son of Christi and Chris, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.
Breckin McClintock Natrona County HS (Wyo.) WR 6-1 175
High School: Played prep for head coach Steve Harshman at Natrona County HS. Selected first team All-State as a wide receiver as a junior. Selected first team All-State as a wide receiver and defensive back as a senior. Named second team on the Wyoming 2022 Super 25. Chosen to play in Wyoming Shrine Bowl. Received Wyoming Coaches Association Academic Award.
Personal: Breckin, son of Michelle McClintock-Weickum and Jason Weickum, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.
Joey Michelotti Helena Capital HS (Mont.) DB 5-10 165
High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Helped lead team to AA Football State Championship. Selected honorable mention all-conference as a quarterback junior year. Selected second team all-conference and second team All-State all-purpose as a senior. Named to All-Area Team as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Helped lead basketball team to AA State Championship.
Personal: Joey, son of Jill and Brian, plans on pursuing a degree in Environmental Engineering.
Nick Michelotti Helena Capital HS (Mont.) WR 6-4 195
High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Helped lead team to AA Football State Championship. Selected first team All-State at wide receiver and safety. Named to All-Area Team. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Help lead team to AA Basketball State Championship. Named Academic All-State.
Personal: Nick, the son of Lori and John, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.
Paul Mousel Helena Capital HS (Mont.) OL 6-0 255
High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Helped lead team to AA Football State Championship. Selected first team all-conference and first team All-State as an offensive lineman. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State three times. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Paul, the son of Melissa and David, plans on pursuing a degree in Computer Science.
Shannen O'Brien Helena HS (Mont.) OL 6-3 255
High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadhead at Helena HS. Selected second team all-conference and honorable mention All-State as an offensive lineman. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Shannen, son of Heidi and Tim, plans on pursuing a degree in Environmental Engineering.
Anthony Okes CM Russell HS (Mont.) LB 6-4 240
High School: Played prep for head coach Dennis Morris at CM Russell HS. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State as a linebacker. Chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Game. Won the State Championship in the Discus as a junior.
Personal: Anthony, the son of Scott, plans on pursuing a degree in Business and Information Technology.
Elijah Ratliff Thompson Falls HS (Mont.) DB 6-2 180
High School: Played prep for head coach Jared Koskela at Thompson Falls HS. Team Captain helped lead team to Class C 8-Man State Championship. Two-time first team All-State selection as a defensive back. Selected All-State at wide receiver and quarterback. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Team Captain in wrestling named All-State as sophomore and runner-up at state as a junior.
Personal: Elijah is the son of Ashley and Johnny Haun.
Colten Rice Florence HS (Mont.) DL 6-0 200
High School: Played prep for head coach Pat Duchien at Florence HS. Three-time first team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman. Two-time first team All-State selection. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State all four years.
Personal: Colten is the son of Robin and Travis.
Dylan Root Jefferson HS (Mont.) P/K 6-1 185
High School: Played prep for head coach Clint Layng at Jefferson HS. Three-time all-conference selection as a kicker. Two-time all-conference selection as a running back. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State seven times in all sports. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Dylan is the son of Kasi and Ray.
Jace Stenson Butte HS (Mont.) ATH 6-3 200
High School: Played prep for head coach Arie Grey at Butte HS. Selected second team all-conference as a quarterback as a junior. Selected first team all-conference and first team All-State as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State all four years in football and basketball. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Jace, the son of Molly and Kevin, plans on pursuing a degree in Applied Health Science.
Zach Tierney Butte HS (Mont.) OL/DL 6-3 270
High School: Played prep for head coach Arie Grey at Butte HS. Two-time first team all-conference and first team All-State selection as an offensive lineman. Selected all-conference and second team All-State as a defensive lineman. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Finished fourth place at state wrestling as a junior. Helped lead American Legion Baseball Team to State and Regional Championships.
Personal: Zach is the son of Belinda and John.
JJ Triplett CM Russell HS (Mont.) DL 6-1 230
High School: Played prep for head coach Dennis Morris at CM Russell HS. Selected first team all-conference as a defensive lineman as a sophomore. Selected second team All-State as a junior and first team All-State as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.
Personal: JJ, son of Anne and Aaron, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.
Dominic Umile Sentinel HS (Mont.) DL 6-4 230
High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Oliver at Sentinel HS. Selected all-conference and All-State as an offensive and defensive lineman. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Dominic is the son of Janicka and Marc.
Braden Vincent Riverton HS (Wyo.) LB 6-1 200
High School: Played prep for head coach Troy Anderson at Riverton HS. Two-time all-conference selection as a linebacker.
Personal: Braden, the son of Devany Collins and Tom Vincent, plans on pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Jarrett Wilson Polson HS (Mont.) QB 5-11 180
High School: Played prep for head coach Kaden Glinsmann at Polson HS. Three-time first team All-State selection as a quarterback. Named Class A Western Offensive MVP twice. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Selected All-State in basketball.
Personal: Jarrett, son of Kristin and Scott, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.
