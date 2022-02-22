BUTTE — Orediggers coach Coach Kyle Samson announced the 2022 recruiting class Tuesday, according to a press release from Montana Tech. The class is comprised of 27 players who will play for Montana Tech next fall.
“We are very excited to announce these signings," Samson said in the release. "All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community, and on the field.
“These recruits are not only good athletes but great leaders in their schools and communities. All of them were multiple sport athletes coming out of high school. We feel like they are great fits for our culture what we are trying to build on and off the field.”
The release also stated that the class includes five state champions and 14 Montanans chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Game this summer.
“This is our second full recruiting class as a staff and we are very proud that we have been able to bring in some of the top recruits in Montana and the northwest," Samson said. "We are very excited about the athleticism of this group from all positions. The group has great size and speed and there are some guys that will definitely have big impacts on our team in the near future.”
The Orediggers' class exemplified Samsons' commitment to winning in the trenches, as 10 offensive and defensive lineman are added to the roster.
“You win championships upfront with your o-line and d-line and we feel that these two groups have the potential to be very special here at Tech,” he said.
Skill positions were also addressed as four wide receivers, four defensive backs, two running backs, and two "athletes" were also added.
“I want to thank our coaching staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student-athletes to Tech," Samson said. "We have great assistant coaches on our staff that truly value relationships and they have done a great job of identifying players that will be great fits for our team and our culture. I can’t thank them enough for all their time, effort, and commitment to bringing in young men that will make our community of Butte proud!"
The recruiting class includes 16 student-athletes from Montana and 11 out of state commitments.
Those in-state players include a Butte Central Maroon, Eyston Lakkala, and a Butte Bulldog, Cole Stewart. The rest of the in-staters are: Kalispell Glacier's Luke Bilau, Bozeman's Jaxon Cotton, Eureka's Johnny Fehr, Bigfork's Braeden Guse, Frenchtown's Kevin Hanenburg, Columbus' Trey Johannes, Missoula Sentinel's Charlie Kirgan, Columbus' Colby Martinez, Missoula Big Sky's Chase Meyer, Helena Capital's Jamey Michelotti, Great Falls' Zach Newton, Florence's Blake Shoupe, Kalispell Glacier's Jakob Turner and Florence's Caden Zaluski.
The out of state group is from Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, California and Georgia. Those players are: Zachary Clark, Austin Emmons, Carson Giles, Ezra Gulewich, Tanner Johnson, Gabe Martin, Carter McComb, Caleb Novak, Jamal Price, Luke Trogden and Drew Trotter.
The Tech football team is hosting a signing day event at the Knights of Columbus on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
