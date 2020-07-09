COVID-19 has knocked out another summer event.

Montana Tech football announced on Thursday that it was calling off its Elite Football Camp originally scheduled for July 16. The event was slated to bring in high school players from around the state.

“For the health and safety of our campus, the community of Butte and the high school athletes and families attending, we have decided to cancel our Elite Camp on July 16,” Montana Tech football said on its Twitter page. “It is very unfortunate, but everyone’s safety is our No. 1 priority right now. Thank you all for understanding.”

The Orediggers are slated to open their 2020 season at home on Sept. 12 on MSU-Northern.  

