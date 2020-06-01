Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson posted a statement condemning racism Monday evening.
Samson took to Twitter to post his thoughts during a period of national unrest after the death of Minneapolis, Minn. man George Floyd while in police custody on May 25.
"As a father, teacher, football coach and human being, it is terrible to see the racial discrimination that is going on in our country. It saddens and angers me that so many people are hurting right now and want their voice to be heard.
I firmly stand against racisms of all kinds. I can't begin to say I even remotely have the answers, but we must come together to understand, learn, and constructively communicate for change. In many ways this has affected people in our family, our friends, our neighbors, and our community... so speaking up and holding these conversations are more important than ever. I will always stand with and support our African-American coaches on our staff and our players on our team, while never fully knowing and understanding what they are going through.
All I can say is I will always be there for them and love them."
Samson took over the head coaching job for the Orediggers on January 21, after the departure of Chuck Morrell, who spent nine years with the program before taking an assistant position with Fresno State.
Morrell added Samson as his offensive coordinator in January of 2019 after the former Flathead head coach took the Braves to an appearance at the Class AA 2018 state championship game.
"We are so much stronger together and united than we are apart. There are so many great things in this country that can unite us and not divide us. We need more love in this world and less hate.
I have always been inspired by the leadership of Martin Luther King Jr. His quote, 'The time always right to do what is right,' speaks so powerfully at this time. We must change and we must be better.
Our thoughts and prayers are with George Floyd, his family, and all those who are suffering."
