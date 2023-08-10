BUTTE – It’s August, and while the end of the summer is approaching, it is just the beginning of football season.

The Montana Tech Orediggers opened up fall camp at Alumni Coliseum on Wednesday night, marking the start of their 2023 campaign.

“Man, we’ve been looking forward to this since spring ball. Expectations and energy levels are super high, I just love being around the guys every day. You can just tell, stuff is starting to click and we’re ready to go,” Tech senior defensive lineman Gabe Zanetti said on Thursday.

Tech is coming off of a 7-3 season in 2022, a two-win improvement from head coach Kyle Samson’s first year in 2021.

It’s a team that’s looking to take the next step, with big goals for the upcoming season.

“Our expectation and our goal is to win a conference championship. We know that’s a heck of a challenge with the great teams and great coaches in this league,” Samson said.

The Diggers aren’t the only ones with high expectations for their season. Tech was voted to finish second in the league in the Frontier Conference coaches poll.

The College of Idaho claimed the top spot with five first-place votes, but the Diggers were right behind them, receiving three first-place votes.

Rather than shy away from the lofty expectations, Samson wants his team to embrace it and use it as a driving factor to reach their goals.

“With expectations, we want that because our guys have earned that. But when people think you’re going to be good, you have to work even harder because everybody is going to be looking for us, we’re not going to surprise anybody this year. But that’s great, that’s what we want this program to be. We’ve got to take that next step though, we’ve been knocking on the door and we got to get the thing done this year,” Samson said.

The work to take that next step has already started for the Diggers. With fall camp underway, players are battling for positioning on the depth chart.

One spot that won’t require a position battle: quarterback. Blake Thelen will be starting under center for Tech to begin the season.

“Blake (Thelen) is our guy. But I really believe in Cade (Wyant) and Jake (Standlee), our two backups. They could start for a lot teams in this conference, I believe that. So I feel really good about our three guys coming back, but Blake is our starter, for sure,” Samson said.

Thelen appeared in eight games last season and earned All-Conference second team honors. He threw for 1,375 yards and tossed 12 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

With some experience under his belt, the Great Falls native could be due for a breakout year. And having the job locked up early in camp gives Thelen more time to grow into his role, including as a team captain.

“It helps just knowing what your role is going to be. Being voted a captain, I have high expectations for myself and my team has high expectations for me,” Thelen said.

“You play as well as you prepare and I prepare pretty hard, so I’m just really looking forward to the season.”

The season gets started in dramatic fashion, as the Diggers host Carroll College under the lights on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

While it’s technically a non-conference game and the two teams square off again on Nov. 11 in Helena, that doesn’t take away from the importance surrounding the game.

Carroll won a share of the Frontier title last season and earned a bid to the NAIA Football Championship Series. Tech did defeat the Fighting Saints in their lone matchup a year ago, 26-10.

In one of the conferences biggest rivalries, it is a fitting way for the Diggers and their lofty expectations to begin the 2023 season.

“It’s a huge rivalry, a team that we’ve had some great battles with. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge. We’re working very, very hard to be ready to go on Aug. 31 and put on a good show for our fans. We’re excited as heck to have a tremendous crowd that night,” Samson said.

“It means everything,” Thelen added. “I’m looking forward to it and I know everybody else here is looking forward to it. Our energy is the highest it’s ever been since I’ve been here. Obviously, we know we have a good opponent in Carroll, they are no slouch of a team. So it should be a pretty good game.”

Until then, the Diggers will continue the grind of fall camp on Bob Green Field, with big dreams in mind.