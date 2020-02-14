Tech Spring Football - Kyle Samson

Montana Tech football head coach Kyle Samson instructs players during an Oredigger spring practice last year. Samson announced his first recruiting class on Friday. 

 LUKE SHELTON, 406mtsports.com

Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced his first recruiting class on Friday. The group of 40 student-athletes included 33 Montanans and four transfers. 

“We are very excited to announce the signings of these student-athletes,” Samson said. 

Coach Samson found numerous quality signees from the local area. Six are coming to Tech from Butte High and Butte Central, as well as five more from Jefferson, Twin Bridges and Beaverhead County High Schools.

“We have signed some very talented high school kids from the state of Montana as well as some great out of state athletes. We are also very proud to have some hometown kids from Butte joining our program.”

The out of state signees come from all over the United States including California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Washington, and West Virginia.

The recruiting class has 27 student-athletes nominated for one or more all-star games this year and 24 will play in the East-West Shrine Game in Billings this summer.

“All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community and on the field," Samson said. "These are the types of student-athletes that we want in our program. We are extremely excited about the caliber of players that we have brought in.”

In tune with the academic rigors of Montana Tech, the recruiting class contains a number of outstanding academic award winners, student-athletes at the top of their class and 4.0 GPAs.

“We are close to wrapping up our recruiting for the year and we expect to sign a couple more recruits in the next couple weeks," Samson said. "I want to thank our staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student athletes to Tech.

“We have great coaches on our staff that truly value the relationship piece in recruiting, and I can’t thank them enough for all their time and effort. I also want to personally thank all of our campus community for helping us in our recruiting efforts as well. The whole Tech community is the reason that these young men have chosen to come to Butte and we want to welcome them all to our family.”

Name;Pos;Height;Weight;Hometown;Previous School

Isaiah Allik;DB;6-2;180;Charlo;Charlo HS

Andrew Almos;DB/QB;6-1;207;Great Falls;Great Falls HS

Max Anderson;OL;6-3;280;Kalispell;Flathead HS

Xavier Atkins;WR;6-4;195;Spokane, Wash.;Shadle Park HS

Alex Balkenbush;TE;6-1;205;Billings;Billings Central HS

Seif Benjemia;OL;6-3;310;West Lafayette, Ind.;West Lafayette HS

Aidan Cyr;DB;5-11;175;Frenchtown;Frenchtown HS

Cole Dalager;OL;6-6;270;Kalispell;Flathead HS

Finnegan Davis;RB;5-10;180;Red Lodge;Red Lodge HS

Garett Diekhans;TE;6-6;200;Geraldine;Fort Benton HS

Garrett Dostal;OL;6-4;265;Billings;Billings Senior HS

Max Evenson;LB;6-2;208;Billings;Rocky Mountain Coll. (Senior HS)

Jared Griffith;K;5-11;165;Jane Lew, W. Va.;Lewis County HS

Jordan Jackson;WR;6-3;195;Lawrenceville, Ga.;Loganville Christian Academy

Keyshawn James-Newby;DL;6-3;235;Helena;Helena HS

Parker Johnston;WR;6-0;175;Helena;Capital HS

Bo Kelley;LB;6-0;208;Polson;Polson HS

Lucas Kingston;OL;6-2;265;Butte;Butte HS

Nate Konen;LB;6-3;200;Whitehall;Twin Bridges HS

Gunnar Landrum;LB;5-11;195;Miles City;MSU Northern (Flathead HS)

Konor McClafferty;OL;6-7;240;Butte;Butte HS

Jade Morast;DL;6-2;240;Dillon;Beaverhead HS

Kameron Moreno;RB;5-10;200;Butte;Butte HS

Kobe Moreno;LB;5-10;200;Butte;Butte HS

Trevor Neumann;WR;6-0;175;Butte;Butte Central HS

Derek Nygaard;OL/DL;6-6;280;Clancy;Jefferson HS

Levi Parker;LS;6-1;200;Boise, Idaho;Bishop Kelly HS

Tanner Parsons;LB;6-1;210;Shelby;Shelby HS

Derek Pearse;QB;6-3;203;Post Falls;Idaho Post Falls HS

Justus Peterson;QB;6-4;185;Dillon;Beaverhead County HS

Jett Rebish;DB;5-11;175;Lolo;Big Sky HS

Ethan Renner;RB;5-10;175;Laurel;Laurel HS

Carter Smith;TE;6-1;212;Woodinville, Wash;Woodinville HS

Kyle Smith;OL/DL;6-2;245;Billings;Billings Senior HS

Brandon Spencer;OL;6-3;315;Lolo;Sentinel HS

Avery Stiles;DB;6-1;180;Clancy;Jefferson HS

Kyler Tesch;WR;6-1;170;East Helena;Helena HS

Jared Troxell;OL;6-3;280;Discovery Bay, Calif.;Los Medanos College (Liberty HS)

Thomas Walkup;OL;6-1;270;Bozeman;Bozeman HS

Tucker Winston;WR/DB;5-11;175;Butte;Butte HS

