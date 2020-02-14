Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced his first recruiting class on Friday. The group of 40 student-athletes included 33 Montanans and four transfers.
“We are very excited to announce the signings of these student-athletes,” Samson said.
Coach Samson found numerous quality signees from the local area. Six are coming to Tech from Butte High and Butte Central, as well as five more from Jefferson, Twin Bridges and Beaverhead County High Schools.
“We have signed some very talented high school kids from the state of Montana as well as some great out of state athletes. We are also very proud to have some hometown kids from Butte joining our program.”
The out of state signees come from all over the United States including California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Washington, and West Virginia.
The recruiting class has 27 student-athletes nominated for one or more all-star games this year and 24 will play in the East-West Shrine Game in Billings this summer.
“All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community and on the field," Samson said. "These are the types of student-athletes that we want in our program. We are extremely excited about the caliber of players that we have brought in.”
In tune with the academic rigors of Montana Tech, the recruiting class contains a number of outstanding academic award winners, student-athletes at the top of their class and 4.0 GPAs.
“We are close to wrapping up our recruiting for the year and we expect to sign a couple more recruits in the next couple weeks," Samson said. "I want to thank our staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student athletes to Tech.
“We have great coaches on our staff that truly value the relationship piece in recruiting, and I can’t thank them enough for all their time and effort. I also want to personally thank all of our campus community for helping us in our recruiting efforts as well. The whole Tech community is the reason that these young men have chosen to come to Butte and we want to welcome them all to our family.”
Name;Pos;Height;Weight;Hometown;Previous School
Isaiah Allik;DB;6-2;180;Charlo;Charlo HS
Andrew Almos;DB/QB;6-1;207;Great Falls;Great Falls HS
Max Anderson;OL;6-3;280;Kalispell;Flathead HS
Xavier Atkins;WR;6-4;195;Spokane, Wash.;Shadle Park HS
Alex Balkenbush;TE;6-1;205;Billings;Billings Central HS
Seif Benjemia;OL;6-3;310;West Lafayette, Ind.;West Lafayette HS
Aidan Cyr;DB;5-11;175;Frenchtown;Frenchtown HS
Cole Dalager;OL;6-6;270;Kalispell;Flathead HS
Finnegan Davis;RB;5-10;180;Red Lodge;Red Lodge HS
Garett Diekhans;TE;6-6;200;Geraldine;Fort Benton HS
Garrett Dostal;OL;6-4;265;Billings;Billings Senior HS
Max Evenson;LB;6-2;208;Billings;Rocky Mountain Coll. (Senior HS)
Jared Griffith;K;5-11;165;Jane Lew, W. Va.;Lewis County HS
Jordan Jackson;WR;6-3;195;Lawrenceville, Ga.;Loganville Christian Academy
Keyshawn James-Newby;DL;6-3;235;Helena;Helena HS
Parker Johnston;WR;6-0;175;Helena;Capital HS
Bo Kelley;LB;6-0;208;Polson;Polson HS
Lucas Kingston;OL;6-2;265;Butte;Butte HS
Nate Konen;LB;6-3;200;Whitehall;Twin Bridges HS
Gunnar Landrum;LB;5-11;195;Miles City;MSU Northern (Flathead HS)
Konor McClafferty;OL;6-7;240;Butte;Butte HS
Jade Morast;DL;6-2;240;Dillon;Beaverhead HS
Kameron Moreno;RB;5-10;200;Butte;Butte HS
Kobe Moreno;LB;5-10;200;Butte;Butte HS
Trevor Neumann;WR;6-0;175;Butte;Butte Central HS
Derek Nygaard;OL/DL;6-6;280;Clancy;Jefferson HS
Levi Parker;LS;6-1;200;Boise, Idaho;Bishop Kelly HS
Tanner Parsons;LB;6-1;210;Shelby;Shelby HS
Derek Pearse;QB;6-3;203;Post Falls;Idaho Post Falls HS
Justus Peterson;QB;6-4;185;Dillon;Beaverhead County HS
Jett Rebish;DB;5-11;175;Lolo;Big Sky HS
Ethan Renner;RB;5-10;175;Laurel;Laurel HS
Carter Smith;TE;6-1;212;Woodinville, Wash;Woodinville HS
Kyle Smith;OL/DL;6-2;245;Billings;Billings Senior HS
Brandon Spencer;OL;6-3;315;Lolo;Sentinel HS
Avery Stiles;DB;6-1;180;Clancy;Jefferson HS
Kyler Tesch;WR;6-1;170;East Helena;Helena HS
Jared Troxell;OL;6-3;280;Discovery Bay, Calif.;Los Medanos College (Liberty HS)
Thomas Walkup;OL;6-1;270;Bozeman;Bozeman HS
Tucker Winston;WR/DB;5-11;175;Butte;Butte HS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.