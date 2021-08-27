BUTTE — More than a year after he was named head coach at Montana Tech, Kyle Samson will finally lead the Orediggers in regular season play Saturday against Eastern Oregon.
The season-opener will kickoff at 6 p.m. at Bob Green Field. While Montana Tech did not have a regular season nor a spring season last year, Samson said his team carries the chemistry it takes to succeed in the Frontier Conference.
"Chemistry is crucial if we're going to be successful," Samson said. "The togetherness and trust the team has makes a difference between a few wins and losses. And our guys have done a great job with that so far."
The Orediggers' inter-team chemistry, simply described as "family" by Samson, has trickled down from the team's captains to the rest of the roster. Among the team captains is Billings Central graduate Jet Campbell, who is expected to start at the quarterback position.
Campbell started all 10 games in 2019 where he threw for 1,967 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also showed improvement running the ball during fall camp, which could be a key part of the offense this season according to Samson.
"We've got some pretty athletic guys, we're trying to put pressure on the defense by having a guy who can run the ball and throw it," Samson said. "I'm proud of the progression of our quarterbacks, we're making our offense more dynamic."
While the team has worked hard to build it's chemistry, fans have always played a part in it as well. After a tumultuous year of pandemic-related changes, fans are welcomed back to support the Orediggers in person this season.
Changes could be made if extreme circumstances arise, but Bob Green Field will otherwise be open to fans at full capacity with traditional tailgating activities. Single game general admission tickets are available online and at the Butte Civic Center Box Office.
"We've been fighting for our community to get back to the field, it will be nice to play in front of the great people of Butte," Samson said. "The atmosphere here is second to none and our guys are stoked to put on a show for them."
Fans can expect the traditions of Montana Tech football this season, but will also be welcomed with new upgrades and branding around the stadium. While details have not been released about the upgrades, Samson said they have been determined to make art culturally significant to Butte.
Perhaps a less eye-popping but crucial sight has been the offensive and defensive lines for Samson. Despite a lack of in-game reps, the lines have shown comradery and skill leading into the season.
"The lines are some of the most important parts of the team, it all starts on the line," Samson said. "They've made great strides in camp. We're not satisfied but I've seen the improvement and what we're doing well."
After the season-opener Aug. 28, Montana Tech will hit the road for a Sept. 4 game against Carroll College and another against Rocky Mountain College on Sept. 18.
The Orediggers return for their homecoming game on September 25 against Montana Western. They have also scheduled an out-of-conference game against Southern Oregon on October 23.
"We have to come out and be proud of where we're at but never be satisfied," Samson said. "We're going to continue getting better every day, but taking away from the positives too. It's been a long time since we've seen a game, our guys are excited for August 28."
