BUTTE — With six practices in the books for the Orediggers and head coach Kyle Samson, the team has found chemistry on both sides of the ball as the August 28 game against Eastern Oregon draws near.
Fall camp began last Thursday and players have worn full pads since Monday. The team has shown early promise when it comes to tactics and execution, but team chemistry has stood out especially according to Samson.
"We've had guys making plays on both sides of the ball, guys offensively and defensively are really getting better," Samson said. "But the thing that's stood out to me is that guys are playing together."
The togetherness has trickled down from the team's captains; quarterback Jet Campbell, receiver Trevor Hoffman, offensive lineman Hunters Sparks, defensive linemen Zach Trumble and Logan Kolodejchuk and linebacker Spencer Schock.
Samson, who has not been able to coach a game yet due to the pandemic, has maintained the family feel within his team despite the long pause. He said that playing for each other is integral for his team to find success this season and in the future.
"We're competing against each other every day in practice, but we do it to make our team better," Samson said. "If an offensive guy makes a good play, the defense will give him a shout out and vice versa."
"It's crucial if we're going to be successful," Samson continued. "The togetherness and trust the team has makes a difference between a few wins and losses. And our guys have done a great job with that."
Samson also praised the Orediggers' offensive and defensive lines for their practice efforts so far. He said that linemen are among the most important players on the field and his have made great strides during camp.
Quarterback Jet Campbell has shown to be a dual-threat during fall camp, showing improvement in his mobility and decision-making in the pocket. Quarterback play in general was something Samson has been impressed with, as each player at the position has worked to make the others better.
"We've got some pretty athletic guys, we're trying to put pressure on the defense by having a guy who can run the ball and throw it," Samson said. "I'm proud of the progression of our quarterbacks, we're making our offense more dynamic."
Samson described special teams as an opportunity for defensive and offensive players to truly work together, and has been an area where he has seen speedy, effective improvement.
As players at all positions improved their games during practice, they have also been a part of team-building activities, including a speech from the legendary former Orediggers coach Bob Green on Saturday.
Practices have been set to continue Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and fans are welcome to attend. Practice times will move to 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16.
"I think that where we're at I'm pleased but not satisfied, we have to keep the mindset of 'we got to get better'," Samson said. "We have to take the mistakes we make and learn from them, but we also have to see what we're doing well and build off of that."
"We want to continue to get live-game experiences in practice and our guys are certainly excited for the start of the season," Samson said. "It's been a long time since we've played, it's nice to feel like a regular fall again."
