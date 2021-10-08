BUTTE — After recording his second career win last week against his alma mater, MSU-Northern, Kyle Samson and the Orediggers will host The College of Idaho on Saturday at 1 p.m. for this year's Hall of Fame Game.
Wade Bristol, Don Hawkinson, the 1997-98 and 1998-99 men's basketball teams are the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees. They were honored at a dinner Friday night and will be honored again during Saturday's game.
"It's a really cool deal where some of the old Orediggers come back so we can honor them," Samson said. "It's a nice tradition to have. These are guys who played before us so it's always nice to get to see them and appreciate them like they deserve."
Bridger Johnson, Orediggers linebacker and Kalispell native, also said he was looking forward to the Hall of Fame Game. Johnson has been a key player on the defensive side and had an impressive 10-tackle performance in the season opener against Eastern Oregon.
"It's important to honor those who came before us. You know, they set the foundation here and created the culture to start with," Johnson said. "We'll hold our standards high and make those guys proud."
While Hall of Fame festivities will be a fun opportunity for the team, inductees and fans, the Orediggers will need to stay focused on the game at hand. The College of Idaho has won three of the last four games against Montana Tech.
The Orediggers have not beaten the Yotes since 2018 but Samson believes his team has found momentum from their last game, a 23-13 win in Havre.
"I'm proud of our guys bouncing back and getting that win on the road," Samson said. "I think our defense played a great game and the special teams really stepped up. It was a total team win and now we're back in the race again."
"Anytime you can bounce back it shows the toughness and character of your team," Samson continued. "I'm very proud of players and coaching staff for getting that win."
The Orediggers' offense has steadily improved as the season has progressed. Quarterback Jet Campbell had his best game of the season last week, passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Blake Counts also had his best game of the season last week where he ran for 104 yards and caught a touchdown pass. Neither Campbell nor Counts would be productive without solid offensive line play, though, which has been present thanks to players like Hunter Spartz.
"I think everyone's got that mentality of bouncing back regardless of if we won or lost the last game," Spartz said. "We have to take it one game at a time and that's the biggest focus of this team. Anyone can beat anyone, bouncing back just shows the grit of this team."
College of Idaho will be a tough test as they are 2-0 on the road this year and nearly defeated Carroll College last week. The Saints rallied with two late-game touchdowns to defeat the Yotes 28-21. The Orediggers have not won a home game this season.
Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Orediggers on Saturday will be containing the Yotes' senior running back Nick Calzaretta. With an average of 124 rushing yards per game, Calzaretta has had three 100-yard performances and one 200-yard outing.
"They're a good team, coached very well," Samson said. "Their running back has been starting for them for a long time and they have an athletic quarterback. Defensively they're very sound, they have a really good linebacker.
"We'll be ready though, we've had a great week of practice."
The Hall of Fame class will be honored at halftime. Since the 2020 Hall of Fame Game was canceled due to the pandemic, the inductees (the 1982 and 1988 volleyball teams) will be honored in 2022.
The College of Idaho is in third place in the Frontier Conference as of Friday morning while Montana Tech sits at No. 7 in the conference. 50-degree temperatures are expected at kickoff.
"We got a total team win last week and our goal is to come up with a big home this weekend," Samson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.