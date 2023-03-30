BUTTE – While it may not look or feel like it, spring is upon us. Despite the snow, the Montana Tech football team has emerged from the weight room and began spring football practices at Bob Green Field.

“It’s great to get back on the field, the guys have put in a ton of work in the offseason. The best part of the year is when we can come out here and actually play football,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.

After a long winter of indoor workouts, spring practice indicates that the season is approaching, with about five months until the season opener against Carroll College.

No matter the weather conditions at practice, the excitement of strapping up the pads again is palpable.

“We’ve grinded for three months in the weight room, and now we get to come out here, put the cleats on and do what we came here to do,” junior running back Blake Counts said.

Spring practice is a time for the coaching staff to evaluate the roster. Plenty of talent returns, as six all-conference players from last season are back for another run.

The spring also provides an opportunity for the less experienced players to showcase their skills, and gives the staff an idea of how things will look for the 2023 season.

“Our biggest goal is to see improvement every day. It’s an opportunity to build our depth, we have a lot of returners back which is great, but we really want to give our young guys an opportunity to see what they can do,” Samson said. “We’ll try to get better with these 15 practices and use it as a springboard into the summer and then fall camp.”

The Diggers are coming off a 7-3 season in which they narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. Tech led the Frontier Conference with 13 all-conference selections, including eight first-team honorees.

It was a high-powered offense in 2022, averaging 34.9 points per game (13th in NAIA). Counts, one of the returning first-team all-conference players, was a big part of the offense. He rushed for 803 yards and found the end zone six times.

“I thought we had a good season, we took some steps forward and now we need to take that next step. We’re excited, we feel like we’re getting better every year. We can’t be complacent, we know if we want to reach our goal of becoming a champion, we need to have a great offseason,” Samson said.

The Diggers hope to build off of last year’s success to earn their first appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series since the 2016 season.

It may be a long ways away, but Tech’s road to achieving their goals has already started.

“The energy around this team is very high, it’s very positive. We know we have a great opportunity in front of us to do something that’s never been done before, and that’s our plan,” Counts said.