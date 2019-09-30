Montana Tech vs. Eastern Oregon University in Butte (copy)

The NAIA announced the third Coaches' Top 25 Football Poll on Monday and Montana Tech jumped two spots from last week’s poll to No. 23.

The Orediggers (3-1) shutout MSU Northern 42-0 last weekend. The victory is the third straight for Montana Tech as both the offense and defense played strong in poor weather and even worse field conditions.

Morningside (Iowa) held the top spot in the national poll once again. All of the teams in the top eight positions held their ranking.

College of Idaho (4-0) moved up one spot into the ninth slot after defeating Rocky Mountain College in Billings. Montana Western (4-0) stayed undefeated with a win over Eastern Oregon at home and relocated three spots up in the poll to No. 16.

The poll is voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams.

The Orediggers are on a bye week before hosting No. 16 Montana Western for homecoming on Oct. 12. 

