BUTTE — Montana Tech released an updated 2020 football schedule today. The Frontier Conference and the Orediggers return to action with an eight-game conference slate that opens on September 12th when Montana State Northern travels to Butte.
The 2020 season will start again with the annual Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum.
The Orediggers host Carroll College on September 26th for Hall of Fame Weekend. Southern Oregon comes to Butte on October 17th to cap off Homecoming week on the Montana Tech campus. The final home game of the season is on October 31st against Montana Western.
The first road game for the Orediggers is in La Grande, Oregon on September 19th against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers. The Orediggers also to travel to College of Idaho on October 3rd, Rocky Mountain College on October 24th, and finish in Havre at Montana State Northern. The Lights are the only duplicate game on the schedule this season.
All games will be played as conference games.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced updated guidelines to the 2020 season on June 4th. The minimum number of games to qualify for the postseason is 6 games this season rather than the normal eight contests. Fall practices cannot start until August 15th.
All game times are still to be determined.
Sept. 12
|vs. MSU-Northern
|Sept. 19
|at Eastern Oregon University
|Sept. 26
|vs. Carroll College
|Oct. 3
|at College of Idaho
|Oct. 17
|vs. Southern Oregon University
|Oct. 24
|at Rocky Mountain College
|Oct. 31
|vs. Montana Western
|Nov. 7
|at MSU-Northern
