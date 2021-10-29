While the Orediggers have had their struggles this season, they got a much needed win last week against Southern Oregon. They will look to carry the momentum from the win into their next game against Rocky Mountain College, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
One of the most difficult losses of the season so far came Oct. 9 against the College of Idaho, where the Orediggers fell 28-23 after letting a late lead slip away. But after a bye week and the win over Southern Oregon, Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson said his team may be in the best form it has been in all year.
“It was a big to bounce back with a win after a tough loss before the bye week,” Samson said. “I’m really proud of our guys. I think it might have been our best performance of the year when it comes to executing in all three phases of the game. We showed great leadership in a place where it’s tough to get a win.”
Montana Tech outgained Southern Oregon 398-189 in total yards last week and the passing game looked especially impressive. Quarterback Jet Campbell threw for 247 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.
Redshirt junior Trevor Hoffman caught two of those touchdowns. Hoffman noticed a boost in team morale after the win and said it created more excitement towards the upcoming game against Rocky Mountain College.
“After that long trip to Southern Oregon it was great to end it with a win,” Hoffman said. “It definitely gave us a confidence boost and it might have been the best offensive game we’ve had all season. I had a pretty good game but when you look back, you always think of how you could’ve done more.”
“I think this week we need to stay on the same page on every play,” Hoffman continued. “We need to keep playing for each other, you know, understanding that your route can help out other receivers and things like that. But we’ve been hungry all season and that definitely hasn’t changed going into this week.”
Samson was also optimistic about his team’s health, as many players who were injured or tired have had a chance to heal and rest. When asked about how his players were performing in practice this week, he simply responded, “We’re ready”.
Montana Tech linebacker Spencer Schock suffered an injury a few weeks ago, and said the bye week was very helpful. Schock played in the Southern Oregon game and will be near 100% against Rocky Mountain College.
"I felt really good coming back from the injury. I was a little bit rusty at first but found my groove," Schock said. "I think we got hit with the injury bug hard but we're still sticking together as a team. Everybody's stayed as a unit, as a family. We're really grinding through it and we're looking to finish strong."
Perhaps the brightest point of the win over Southern Oregon and the biggest key to the mid-season optimism was the Orediggers’ ability to finish drives and play to their ability all game. They struggled to do so in previous games, including the first matchup against the Battlin' Bears this season.
Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College met on September 18 where the Orediggers won 31-29. The Orediggers gave up three unanswered touchdowns before stopping a two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the final seconds.
“We’re definitely trying to put together four quarters of good football. A couple of the games we’ve lost we played really well at times but couldn’t finish,” Samson said. “But I think we did a good job last week and it’ll give us confidence this week. After that long trip last week we’re just excited to be back home in Butte.”
Despite the excitement, the Battlin’ Bears (6-1) present a significant challenge. Last week they defeated Carroll College and Samson said they are the best team in the Frontier Conference.
The Battlin' Bears offense relies on elite quarterback and Billings Senior graduate Nathan Dick. Last week he passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns, three of which were thrown to Lucas Overton, who finished with 148 yards receiving.
"I mean it all starts with their quarterback, he's a really good player who's played really well all year," Samson said. "We've seen them once already this year and beat them down in Billings, but we know they'll be ready for us and are coached very well."
