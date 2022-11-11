BUTTE — The Montana Tech Orediggers football team travels to Havre this weekend to take on the MSU-Northern Lights.
Kickoff is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Orediggers (6-3) faced Montana Western last week and came up short in a 27-21 loss on a blustery Saturday tussle at Bob Green Field.
Tech trailed 10-0 for most of the first half before Naoki Harmer’s blocked punt was recovered by Matt Whitcomb with 25 seconds left in the half to pull the Orediggers to within three points.
After a defensive stop to start the second half, Tech took the lead on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Blake Thelen to Trevor Hoffman. The touchdown reception was Hoffman’s 25th of his career, a new Tech record.
Western answered with two touchdowns: a four-yard run by Jon Jund with 5:49 to play in the third, and Jund’s 14-yard pass to Elijah Benedick with 4:33 to play in the quarter to put the Bulldogs up, 24-14.
Tech bridged an 80-yard drive into the fourth quarter and pulled to within three points with a Kaleb Winterburn four-yard run with 12:23 to play.
The Bulldogs held the ball on the next drive almost nine minutes and capped it with a 24-yard field goal by John Mears to extend Western’s lead to six points, 27-21,
Tech had two opportunities to drive the ball but could not convert.
Thelen was 18-of-36 passing for 228 yards, tossed one touchdown and two interceptions.
Winterburn led the Orediggers on the ground with 101 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.
Kyle Torgerson caught eight passes for 137 yards to lead Tech receivers.
Cole Wyant led Tech on defense with 11 tackles. Keyshawn James-Newby had seven tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack.
The Lights hosted Rocky Mountain College and played the Battlin’ Bears close before falling 9-0 on an extremely windy day in Havre.
It was a scoreless first half before Austin Drake’s 24-yard field goal put the Bears on the board with 6:53 to play in the third quarter.
Rocky posted an insurance score with 2:54 to play as Cade Lambert’s one-yard plunge gave the Bears a 9-0 lead.
The Bears outgained the Lights 227-63, as Northern held the Bears passing game to 36 yards on 3-of-13 passing attempts.
Zaire Wilcox ran for 86 yards to lead Rocky.
Kaymen Cureton threw for 14 yards and ran for 14 more for Northern. Mason Dionne ran for 28 yards on 17 carries.
When the teams met in Butte on Oct. 1, the Orediggers scored 49 points in the first half and blanked the Lights, 73-0.
Tech outgained Northern for the game, 467-28.
Thelen was efficient passing, going 10-of-14 for 256 yards and threw for three scores.
Five different Orediggers scored rushing touchdowns and Ethan Renner rushed for 91 yards,
Hoffman, Torgerson, and Wyatt Alexander caught touchdown passes.
Tech’s defense picked up six sacks and an interception. James-Newby had seven tackles, which included 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Orediggers average 33.3 points per game, 20th in NAIA. Tech averages 400.3 total yards (24th), broken down to 237.9 yards passing (19th) and 162.4 yards passing (31st).
Thelen (84-of-157, 1,333 passing yards, 11 TDs. 3 INTs) and Jet Campbell (57-of-103, 5 TDs, 3 INTs) have been solid at quarterback this season. Thelen has performed well while Campbell was out injured earlier in the campaign.
Blake Counts (147-803, 6 TDs) is the leading rusher for the Orediggers. Winterburn (88-351, 4 TDs) has produced well out of the wildcat formation.
Hoffman (47-413, 5 TDs), Torgerson (39-597, TD), Wyatt Alexander (17-285, 3 TDs), and Logan Kennedy (18-278, 3 TDs) have been the benefactors in the passing game.
Northern yields an average of 45.6 points a game and 444.9 yards a contest, split into 205.2 passing yards (tied 59th with Southern Oregon) and 239.7 rushing yards.
Dylan Wampler (83 tackles, 49 solos, 9 TFL, 4.5 sacks), Hunter Riley (71 tackles, 45 solos, 3 INTs), Lucas Thacker (64 tackles, 4 TFL), Devin Carmona (54 tackles), and Johkyreian Shealey (54 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks) lead the Lights’ defense.
The Lights average two points per game (97th), having not scored since 11:59 to go in the first quarter against Carroll. Northern averages 71.6 yards per contest, broken down to 66.4 yards passing and 5.1 yards rushing.
Kaymen Cureton (42-of-104, 341 passing yards, TD, 6 INTs) and Brenden Medina (31-of-63, 223 passing yards, 3 INTs) have been the mainstays at quarterback.
Dionne (94-142) and Jamari Johnson are the leading rushers for the Lights.
Northern has had a number of receivers in the pattern this season, led by Devin Shelton (10-110) and TaVarus George (12-90).
Tech yields 17.4 points per contest (tied for 18th with Bethel) and 282.2 yards per game on defense (23rd), which is split into 149.6 yards passing (8th) and 132.7 yards rushing (51st).
Noaki Harmer (60 tackles, 4.5 TFL, INT, 3 punt blocks, 2 forced fumbles), James-Newby (58 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 9 sacks), Cole Wyant (57 tackles, 2 sacks), and Ben Windauer (55 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks) are the anchors on defense for Tech. Jack Orvis, Angel Sanchez III, and Jadyn Downs each have two interceptions.
The Orediggers’ special teamers have been consistent through nine games.
Andrew Almos is one of the best punters in NAIA, having averaged 42.9 yards per punt with a long of 64, landing 19 inside the 20-yard line.
Ryan Lowry is 36-of-37 on extra points and is 11-of-16 on field goals with a long of 42.
Torgerson averages 24.7 yards per kick return and 7.2 yards per punt return.
Northern has two punters, with Matthew Victor Jr. and Hunter Riley combining to average 40.9 yards per punt, with 16 punts inside the 20-yard line.
The Lights average 12 yards per kick return and two yards per punt return.
