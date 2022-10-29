BILLINGS — No. 23 Montana Tech's long and late scoring drives, along with a strong second-half defensive performance, enabled the Orediggers to pull off a 20-17 win at No. 24 Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
Down by as much as 14 points in the first half, Tech (6-2 overall, 6-2 Frontier Conference) took control of the game's tempo after the break and got the timely points it needed to pull off a victory with potentially major implications in the Frontier regular-season title race.
The Battlin' Bears (5-3, 5-3) looked good early on as redshirt junior quarterback George Tribble hit wide receiver Trae Henry twice for long touchdowns (60 and 32 yards) in the first half. Tribble also did damage on his feet, tallying 240 total yards of offense (150 passing, 90 rushing) by half.
Rocky's secondary, which entered the game with a Frontier-best 12 interceptions, picked off Orediggers starting quarterback Jet Campbell and replacement Blake Thelen one time each before the break. Nonetheless, Tech dug into the two-score deficit via a Thelen touchdown to tight end Logan Kennedy with 3:26 to play in the second quarter, making the score a manageable 14-7 at the break.
Tech tied the game with 4:58 left in the third through running back Blake Counts' 1-yard surge, part of the Kalispell native's game-high 153 yards on 22 carries. Rocky got the lead back via a short field goal from kicker Austin Drake to close the third quarter up 17-14, but Tech's fourth quarter clock control put the game on its head.
The Orediggers capped off an over seven-minute drive to start the final frame with a field goal from Ryan Lowry to tie it, then got a Bears 3-and-out before going five more minutes on a separate possession to take the lead through Lowry's 32-yard boot with 4:07 to play.
With some clock and three timeouts to work with, Rocky's ensuing possession ended as a dud after Tribble threw into the arms of Tech defensive back Angel Sanchez — one of two picks Tribble gave up to the sophomore Saturday.
The Bears did get another shot (at the cost of those timeouts) by forcing a Tech 3-and-out, but Rocky's final chance ended in its own half as Tribble committed intentional grounding with under 10 seconds left on second down, resulting in a 10-second runoff and therefore game over.
Tech will welcome Montana Western to Butte at 1 p.m. next Saturday for its senior day, while Rocky will travel to Havre to face Montana State-Northern at noon next Saturday.
This story will be updated.
