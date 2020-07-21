BUTTE — For Montana Tech, there’s never a better time to develop experience than the present moment.
The latest examples of that for Orediggers golf has been the Montana State Amateur Championships, which began with the men’s competition last weekend and continues with the women’s competition this week.
In a summer defined by cancellations and regulations, the opportunity to compete at the highest level is even more valuable, which is why Orediggers head coach Sean Ryan says the weekend at Yellowstone Country Club was a positive one.
“It was a really good showing for Tech golf,” Ryan said. “Not just the guys on the roster going forward, but former players in the field… We’ve done a really good job of encouraging the team to get experience and play in tournaments, play in tournaments that will make you better. It’s been pretty active this summer.”
This is buffed by the fact that Tech is representing strongly in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Sean Ramsbacher, who finished tied-for-fifth in Billings, was joined by Brady Cady, Matt Hobbs, Kaven Noctor, Blake Loberg as well as Ryan, while Emily Kelly, Tanna Campbell and Emily Garden will take on Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.
For Ryan, being able to boast the most amount of players is a way to catch potential recruits’ eyes, while also being the type of experience that will improve the individual golfer as well as grow the team, especially considering that group practice is rare right now.
“Currently right now, we’re not having team practice,” Ryan said. “A lot of kids are back home and have internships, but these big events are great because we get to play together and build camaraderie and let them know what we do. We were excited to be the biggest fielding team in the [men’s] tourney.”
“It’s awesome to have so many kids wearing green and copper.”
While the experience is good for all players, Ramsbacher’s showing was another positive in an active summer that saw him win the Oilfield Tournament in Shelby for the third time.
However, Ramsbacher’s strong showing at the State Amateur didn’t start off according to plan.
“Ramsbacher, the first day,” Ryan said. “He was four over on the front. Brady [Cady] gave him a little pep talk and all of a sudden he shoots 31 on the back nine.”
For Ryan, that’s exactly why the Orediggers are focused on getting experience and spending time together.
“That’s the team dynamic I’m looking for,” Ryan said. “Guys who are holding each other accountable but also can encourage each other. That was the low-nine of the tournament and I think it says a lot about where the program is at and where it’s headed.”
While uncertainty remains in terms of fall sports, the nature of golf has allowed Ryan and Tech to make an unusual summer a productive one.
