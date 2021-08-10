BUTTE — The Orediggers' men’s and women’s golf programs earned distinct honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association and the Golf Coaches Association of America, according to a Tuesday release from Montana Tech.
The Tech women were honored as one of the WGCA’s All-Scholar Teams of the NAIA. The Orediggers finished the 2020-21 academic year with the third-highest grade point average in the country at 3.764.
“It is an incredible accomplishment for this program to be recognized as having the third highest GPA in NAIA women’s golf last year,” said coach Sean Ryan in the press release. “This award is very impressive considering the difficult courses in nursing, chemistry, and biology that these students are taking.”
Three members of the Montana Tech men’s golf program were named NAIA All-American Scholars by the GCAA.
“This is a great honor for these student-athletes,” Ryan added in the release. “I am very proud of their hard work on the course, in the classroom, and in the community.”
Sean Ramsbacher, Jace Rhodes, and Brady Cady were the only golfers from the Frontier Conference named All-American Scholars. This was Ramsbacher’s second time earning the award.
To be eligible for the award the golfers had to be a sophomore, junior, or senior, have a scoring average below 78.0, and have a cumulative career GPA of 3.2 or higher.
