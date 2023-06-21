BUTTE – Montana Tech head golf coach Sean Ryan announced the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, which includes five men and four women who will join the Orediggers' golf team this fall.

“This recruiting class will make a great impact on the positive momentum of the Montana Tech golf program on both the men’s and women’s side,” Ryan said.

Tyler Avery – Kalispell Glacier

Avery, a four-time all-state golfer for the Wolfpack had a dominant high school career, finishing in the top-10 in all four Class AA State Championships. As a senior, Avery battled back to shoot a 69 (-2) in the final round to force a playoff for the State Championship where he finished as the runner-up. He placed T-4th as a junior, 6th as a sophomore, and 3rd as a freshman. The Glacier product won or finished as the runner up in every tournament his senior season and finished with a 71.2 scoring average (the second lowest in school history). Avery won the Missoula County Public Schools Invitational at Canyon River in August shooting rounds of 76-70 and the Butte Fairmont Invitational shooting rounds of 74-68. Avery won the MSGA State Junior Championship at Polson Bay Golf Course in 2020 with rounds of 70-71.

Tyler, the son of Leila and the late Jerad Avery and the younger brother of former University of Montana golfer Teigan Avery, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Joe McGreevey – Helena Capital

McGreevey, was a two-time all-state golfer for the Bruins in just two seasons of MHSA competition and helped Capital claim their first golf state championship in 35 years. The Capital Bruin finished 3rd as a senior at the Class AA State Championships after firing an impressive 65 (-6) in the opening round and finished T-4th as junior. McGreevey won back-to-back Helena Golf Invitational individual titles as a junior and senior and was a consistent top-10 finisher in the AA tournaments the past two season.

Max Cianflone – Hamilton

Cianflone, a two-time all-state golfer for Hamilton High School, finish T-7th at the Class A State Championships as a junior and senior. Cianflone, was a multi-sport athlete, helping the Broncs to two appearances at the Class A State Basketball Tournament. Cianflone also ran sprints, competed in the long jump, and ran a leg of the relays for the Broncs who placed second in the Class A State Track & Field Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Max, the son of Kyle and Amy Cianflone, will also compete for Montana Tech’s Track & Field program and plans to major in Computer Science.

Carson Richie – Hamilton

Richie, the South West Montana Junior Golf Tour’s Player of the Year in 2022, was a key varsity performer for the Hamilton Broncs the last two seasons. Richie won four SWMJGT events last summer and continued his strong play helping the Broncs capture the Hamilton Invitational by shooting a 71 (-1) to lead the field. Richie also competed for Hamilton High School’s baseball team who made it to the MHSA State Baseball Tournament in the program’s first year.

Carson, the son of Mark and Kristen Richie, plans to major in Exercise & Health Science.

Riley Smith – Glasgow

Smith, a three-time all-state golfer for Glasgow High School, finished his high school career with an 8th place finish at the Class B State Championships this May after placing T-2nd as a junior and 7th as a sophomore. Smith’s freshman season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith won the Northern B Divisional title this spring, posted seven tournament wins as a sophomore and junior and is a multi-sport athlete for the Scotties earning all-conference honors in basketball.

Riley, the son of Joel and Lara Smith, plans to major in Statistics.

Hayden Pride – Apache Junction High School

Pride, a four-year varsity letter winner and four-time team MVP at Apache Junction High School, joins the Orediggers after completing her first year at Montana Tech where she competed in the high jump for the Track and Field team. Pride was an honorable mention all-state golfer for Apache Junction in high school

Hayden, the daughter of George and Jeniece Pride, plans to major in Computer Science.

Kodi Obert – Columbus

Obert, a two-time all-state golfer for the Cougars, was a key performer for Columbus’ back-to-back Class B State Championships as a junior and senior. O’Bert placed 12th as a junior and 8th as a senior at state. O’Bert was a multi-sport athlete for the Cougars in volleyball and basketball as well.

Kodi, the daughter of Jeff and Andrea Obert, is majoring in Nursing.

Annika Brocklebank – Billings West

Brocklebank, a two-time all-state golfer for Billings West, finished her high school career with a 12th place finish at last fall’s Class AA State Championship at Green Meadow Country Club and placed 15th as a junior. Brocklebank’s Golden Bear team won the State Championship as a junior and finished as runners up this past fall.

Annika, the daughter of Dan and Amber, plans to major in Petroleum Engineering.

Paige O’Mara – Helena Capital

O’Mara, a four-year letter winner for the Bruins in golf, competed at the Class AA State Championships all four years. O’Mara helped Capital win the MCPS Invitational as a senior and the Western AA Divisional Tournament as a junior. O’Mara was also a starter on the Capital softball team.

Paige, the daughter of John and Jennifer O’Mara, plans to major in Occupation Safety and Health.