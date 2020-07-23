NORMAN, Okla. — Montana Tech’s Sean Ramsbacher was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The junior golfer was one of 27 NAIA golfers receiving the national honor.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.
Ramsbacher, a Missoula native, was a first-team all-Frontier Conference selection this past year.
