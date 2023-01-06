BUTTE – Montana Tech guard Keeley Bake has been a vital aspect of the Diggers’ success the last two seasons. On a roster stocked with talent from top to bottom, Bake has carved out a prominent role.
The sixth man. The first player off the bench. A role that Bake says he has “100 percent” embraced.
Not only has he embraced the role, but he has flourished in it. As a freshman last season, Bake won the Frontier Conference Sixth Man of the Year award.
“I love it,” Bake said. “Being the sixth man gives me a chance to come in and be a great spark for the team.”
While Bake has found success, it is not a situation that any player would be able to handle the way he has. More so than any basketball skills, the type of person Bake is makes him a perfect fit for his position.
“He’s extremely mature. We started recruiting him as a sophomore in high school and that was the attribute that really stuck out to us. There are so many players of Keeley’s talent that wouldn’t handle certain roles and responsibilities the way he does,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Bake’s maturity can be best explained with the end of the Dickinson State game last season. Down by three points late in the game, Bake got fouled on a three-point attempt. With eleven seconds on the clock and the game in the balance, Bake, a freshman at the time, nailed all three free throws to send the game to overtime. Tech went on to win the game.
“He is that type of player where the moment is never too big because he’s never worried about himself, it’s all about the team. You need those kinds of players to win championships,” Hiatt said.
Bake doesn’t start, but through 15 games he has averaged just under 20 minutes per game. The sophomore has made the most of his minutes, averaging 7.8 points, three rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 46% from three-point range.
The three-point shot is a big part of Bake’s game, as opposing teams do whatever they can to limit his opportunities. In a recent game against St. Mary’s, Bake made five of his seven attempts from three-point range to score a season-high 15 points.
“Shooting has always been something I’ve loved to do. I like watching Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, those guys will pull up from wherever. Being able to use it as a weapon makes the game a lot of fun,” Bake said.
For Bake, a native of Fairfield, Montana, playing in the Frontier Conference was always a goal of his. He eclipsed over 1,200 career points in high school and averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.9 steals as a senior at Fairfield High School. When it became time for a decision about where Bake would play in college, Tech became a perfect fit.
“What I love the most is being able to play in Montana. I’m a Montana kid and I’ve dreamed about playing in the Frontier Conference. Being from Fairfield, there was a lot of great Frontier players when I was growing up,” Bake said. “To be in that group and be a part of this program, it’s just a blessing and I’m living out a dream.”
Now that Bake has been able to realize his dream, he will do whatever is necessary for his team to win. The prime example, coming off the bench.
As a freshman, he was a key contributor for the Diggers on their road to winning a conference championship. That is the goal for Tech each year, so Bake is not concerned about starting if it means the team wins.
“Keeley is a winner. You hear that thrown around a lot but not everybody is a winner. A winner is someone who not only produces on the floor, but they win because they will sacrifice whatever it takes for the team to succeed. Keeley would sacrifice anything for our team to win,” Hiatt said.
The three-point shooting sixth man from Fairfield has helped the Diggers start the season with a 14-2 record. If a second consecutive Frontier title is in Tech’s future, Bake and his sacrifices would be a crucial part of it.
