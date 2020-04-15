BUTTE — For Adam Hiatt, the journey to the publication of his second book, “Shadow Game,” began nearly 20 years ago, in buses traveling around the Western United States.
Montana Tech’s current head coach was still in his playing days, playing for Ricks College and Westminster in Idaho and Utah respectively. Countless hours on the road to Montana and elsewhere required either impressive patience or good entertainment.
“Writing began from reading, at least in terms of fiction genre,” Hiatt said. “When I was in college, I just made this habit of grabbing one before a road trip and finish it before we got back. Where I played, the road trips were pretty long so it wasn’t hard.”
Hiatt poured over suspense and thriller novels, finding joy in the works of Robert Ludlum, Dan Brown and others as he made his way from one Western college arena to the next.
These days, basketball and literature still play a prominent role in Hiatt’s life and the stories he tells, although he finds himself coaching rather than on the floor, and authoring rather than reading.
“Shadow Game”is a sequel to 2013’s “Stone of Truth,” and the series is focused around professional basketball player and covert agent Reddic Smith, who similarly balances two distinct lifestyles.
Hiatt’s playing time at Westminster was an important step to a career on the court, but it was similarly important to his passion for fiction and writing.
“The thesis I wrote was about identifying the real-life British spy that influenced Ian Fleming on the James Bond character,” Hiatt said. “It was a fun one to write, and I took that grad school where I had to write a 2000-word thesis. They were formed in a narrative way, and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing.”
Shortly after, Hiatt began his coaching career as an assistant with Idaho, who was in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) at that point. The road trips only grew longer as the Vandals made visits to schools like Fresno State and Hawaii.
“We’d sit around the Spokane airport, waiting connecting flights and just had lots of downtime,” Hiatt said. “When I eventually had all my work done, after a bit, I wanted more of a creative outlet. It became goal to write a novel and get it published.”
However, while the career of coaching allowed writing opportunities, Hiatt had to burn the candle at both ends to achieve what he wanted in both passions.
“Life as a coach is tough and it’s all consuming,” Hiatt said. “It’s a 24/7 job. There’s a lot of breaks and stoppage time and I tried to utilize the same organizational skills that I use in coaching. I outline a yellow pad for each chapter, just like I do with a practice plan for coaching a team.
“I wish I could tell you I pumped books out in a matter of weeks, but the first one I started was in 2005 or 2006 and it wasn’t published until six or seven years later, not because I’m slow, but because working in basketball is so hectic.”
Despite the humps and issues of a budding coaching career, Hiatt pressed forward with “Stone of Truth” whilst taking a head coaching job with alma mater Westminster.
While Hiatt completed his first entry into his series, he also progressed to a 73-48 record with the Griffins, which led him to the Mining City and the Orediggers coaching job.
But changes of scenery hasn’t hindered Hiatt’s desire to read and write, and he says that progressing as an author and a basketball coach requires the same thing: an appetite to get better.
“Writing is like coaching,” Hiatt said. “If you don’t study every coach and evolve and learn what they’re doing, then you’re not going to progress as a coach. It’s the same with writing, so I always have a book in my hand because I want to learn how they’re crafting their stories.”
Within the context of 2020, Hiatt’s words ring true. The Orediggers finished with a winning record in conference, hosted a Frontier Conference game for the first time in 20 years, whilst finishing his second book.
Despite the massive changes in life due to the spread of COVID-19, Hiatt was able to finish and put out “Shadow Game.”
“Most traditional printing houses are down right now,” Hiatt said. “We just thought, let’s just get this out on Amazon. It’s a good, clean fast read and it’s pretty inexpensive. We’re excited about it and it’s been a pretty cool project.”
