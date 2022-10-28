In the unique case where teams face each other twice in a season, the rematch has intrigue built into it.
In the case of No. 23 Montana Tech (5-2) and No. 24 Rocky Mountain College (5-2), the rematch has playoff implications.
Tech will take on Rocky at Herb Klindt Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Rocky took the opening game over Tech at Bob Green Field, 28-20.
The Battlin’ Bears took a 9-0 lead in a 40-second span of the first quarter on a 24-yard field by Austin Drake and a 28-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Prince Johnson.
Tech recovered a fumbled punt return by DeNiro Killian, as Jake Orvis recovered the loose ball. Ryan Lowry’s 26-yard field goal put the Orediggers on the board with 4:49 to play in the opening quarter.
Rocky completed a 93-yard, 5:21 drive with in the second quarter as Nathan Dick hit Zaire Wilcox in the end zone on a 17-yard score. The extra point failed, as the Bears had a 12-point lead with 8:55 to play in the half, 15-3.
A one-yard Jet Campbell touchdown run and 47-yard field goal by Lowry pulled the Orediggers within two points at the half, 15-13.
Two Nathan Dick runs (1,4) for touchdowns and one extra point by Drake gave Rocky a 13-point lead with 14:56 to play in the game, 28-13.
Campbell hit Blake Counts on a six-yard pass to pull Tech within eight points, 28-20.
After a defensive stand by Tech, the Orediggers took possession of the ball at their own 15-yard line with 1:19 to play.
Tech drove the ball to the Rocky 25 and had one last shot to pull to within two points and a shot to tie the game. However, Campbell’s last-ditch effort was intercepted by Jack Cline at the Rocky 4 with 16 seconds to play.
On offense, the Orediggers average 166.4 yards on the ground (24th), 245.1 yards though the air (22nd), 411.6 yards of total offense (15th), and 37.0 points per game (14th). Tech has converted 42-of-91 (46%) on third-down opportunities and 6-of-14 (43%) on fourth-down conversions.
Blake Thelen (54-of-97, 940 yards, nine TDs) played Jet Campbell (52-of-96, 717 yards, five TDs, two INTs, 140 rushing yards, four TDs) during a three-week stretch. Campbell returned to action last week.
Blake Counts (121-644, five TDs, 7-48, three receiving TDs) and Kaleb Winterburn (229 rushing yards, three TDs) carry the load on the ground for the Orediggers.
Trevor Hoffman (38-627, four TDs), Kyle Torgerson (26-410, TD), Wyatt Alexander (16-266, three TDs), and Logan Kennedy (11-186, two TDs) have big-play capabilities in the passing game.
The Orediggers’ offensive line have been consistent throughout the season.
Defensively, Rocky averages 137 yards on the ground (52nd), 155.9 yards through the air (11th best), 292.9 total yards (11th), and 15.3 points per game (tied for 12th with Carroll). The Bears have 16 sacks, 12 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.
Nolan McCafferty (46 tackles, six TFL, 26 solos) leads the Bears in tackles. Jack Cline (33 tackles, 19 solos), Was Moeai (32 tackles, 4.5 TFL), Brail Lipford (31 tackles, 22 solos), Wyatt Brusven (30 tackles, 4.5 TFL), Prince Johnson (28 tackles, and Kaysan Barnett (25 tackles, four interceptions) are major contributors on the Rocky defensive unit.
Offensively, the Battlin’ Bears average 158.3 yards on the ground (32nd), 194 yards through the air (55th), 352.3 total yards (42nd), and 28.3 points per game (38th). Rocky converts third downs at a rate of 41% (40-of-97) and fourth downs at a rate of 54% (7-of-13).
George Tribble (54-of-96, 743 yards, six TDs, five INTs) has taken over for Nathan Dick (53-of-97, 591 yards, three TDs, three INTs) at quarter.
Zaire Wilcox (131-557, five TDs) carries the workload for the Bears on the ground.
DeNiro Killian (23-400, two TDs), Trae Henry (20-372, three TDs), and Andrew Simon (27-248) gives Tribble passing options.
On defense, Tech allots 119.9 yards on the ground (44th), 145.1 yard through the air (7th best), 265 total yards (tied for 14th with Midland), and 16.1 points per game (18th). They have 17 sacks, ten fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.
Naoki Harmer (45 tackles, 24 solos, 4.5 TFL, INT), Ben Windauer (42 tackles, INT return for TD, 1.5 sacks), Keyshawn James-Newby (41 tackles, 20 solos, eight TFL, five sacks), and Jordan Washington (32 tackles) have contributed to the success of the Tech defense.
Both teams have had significant special teams' success.
In the punting game, Tech’s Andrew Almos (42 yards per punt, 15 inside 20) and Rocky’s Brusven (40.9-yard average, 12 inside 20) have been able to flip the field with regularity.
In the kicking game, Lowry (9-12 FG, long 42, 32-33 XP) and Rocky’s Austin Drake (5-6 FG, long 32, 21-24 XP) have been steady contributors.
Both teams have had success in the return facets.
The Bears average 18.4 yards per kick return with one TD and 10 yards per punt return and one TD.
Tech averages 23.7 yards per kick return and 7.6 yards per punt return with one TD.
