Montana Tech only lost the lead once Saturday night, but Montana Western refused to go down easily.
The Orediggers defeated the Bulldogs 63-58 in the first Digger-Dawg game of 2020, as Sindou Diallo totaled a game-high 23 points. Tech improves to 10-5 on the year, while dropping Western to 7-8.
Western head coach praised Diallo and Bulldogs junior James Jones, who had 19 points, for a tight individual battle and good performances.
"James is very electric," Larsen said. "He can do a lot of things on both ends, he guarded Diallo for 40 minutes, and Diallo guarded him for 40 minutes, and one has 23, and one has 19. They're arguably two of the best players in the Frontier Conference, no question."
Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt was unavailable for comment.
The game opened up relatively slowly, with neither team finding good opportunities to score.
But as the game progressed, Tech's Diallo found his shooting stroke and ended the half with 13 points, nine points higher than the next Oredigger.
On the Western side, the scoring was wide spread, but the Bulldogs kept themselves in the game with three-point shooting, as four different Western players sunk treys to minimize early damage and enter the half down 10.
That ended up being the sign of life the Bulldogs needed, as Western stayed on pace for the majority of the second half, matching Tech's shooting.
Key shooting from Bulldog standouts Cedric Boone and Jones then created a dangerous for Tech, as Western kept within one shot for the better part of the last five minutes.
Montana Western head coach Mike Larsen said that he was pleased with the improvement in the second half.
"I thought we defended well the whole game," Larsen said. "Our offense kind of came to life in the second life. We've got guys that are explosive that can go make plays, but we have to be able to play well both halves."
However, it was too little, too late for the Bulldogs.
After two missed free throws from Diallo, the junior was able to steal the ball one last time, ensuring a foul and two made free throws to finish the contest and ensure back-to-back Frontier Conference wins for the Orediggers.
Diallo's 23 points was followed by junior Taylor England and senior Dylan Pannabecker's 12 points, the only three Tech players to break the double-digit mark.
Western's Jones finished with 19 points, the sole Bulldog to eclipse double-digits. The Bulldogs also saw nine points from Cedric Boone and another seven from Connor Burkhart.
Larsen credited Tech for a well-played game, but also explained where the Bulldogs are at as a program.
"We're still in the learning stage," Larsen said. "We're still building, but our defense really played well today against a Montana Tech team that is very talented."
Tech returns home for a four-game home stretch, starting with Providence on Jan. 16. Western travels to Carroll College on Jan. 17.
