BUTTE – After a holiday hiatus, the No. 13 Montana Tech Orediggers are set to host their last two non-conference games of the regular season. The Diggers are welcoming two Canadian teams to the Mining City.
In their first game action in ten days, Tech will put their undefeated home record on the line against St. Mary’s University on Thursday at 4 p.m. and Keyano College on Friday at 4 p.m.
“It’s a wonderful time of the year for us to prepare for the Frontier Conference gauntlet,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Last time they played, the Diggers won both games during the New Mexico road trip to extend their record to 11-2 on the season.
Tech has been stout defensively, allowing 64.8 points per game (22nd in NAIA) with opponents shooting 40.1% from the field (27th) and 27.4% from three-point range (10th). On the offensive end, they have taken care of the ball better than anyone in the NAIA, with only 8.4 turnovers per game.
Five players are averaging eight or more points for the Diggers, with three players scoring over 12 points per game. Forward Caleb Bellach leads the team with 15.5 points per game. Asa Williams has taken on a vital role, averaging 12.9 points and shooting 45.5% from behind the arc.
St. Mary’s is 5-2 so far and has won three consecutive games. The Lightning have a prolific offense that averages 92.1 points per game. They have been led by the three-headed monster of Brock Dewsberry, Caleb Jipp and Averie Armbrister. All three players average over 15 points per game.
Dewsberry is averaging 22 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% from three-point range.
Keyano College is 12-0 with an average margin of victory of 27.6 points. Similar to St. Mary’s, they also have a high-scoring trio. Sean-Michael Clancey, Omeechi Williams and Taliik Ross are all averaging over 16 points per game.
Clancey leads the team with an average 20.4 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
December has been a month for the Diggers to get some rest and work on improvements ahead of conference play. Tech has played four games so far this month, with two of them after the players wrapped up their semester nearly three weeks ago.
“It was nice to regroup and get our feet back under us, along with getting a chance to see our families,” Bellach said. “This week we’ve been working to keep getting better, just getting back to the basics.”
With hopes of repeating as Frontier Conference champions, the break gave Tech an opportunity to assess their play so far. The loss to Montana Western in their last conference game served as a wake-up call.
“We were outcompeted in that game,” Hiatt said. “The one thing we’ve been really emphasizing is toughness and a sense of urgency.”
The time off along with two games against tough competition should prepare the Diggers for the “gauntlet” that is the Frontier Conference. Starting on Jan. 5, Tech will play 13 conference games in a six-week span.
