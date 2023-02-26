BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers closed out a historic regular season in style. The Diggers (24-4, 12-3 Frontier) won the regular season Frontier Conference title and recently earned their highest national ranking ever, No. 10.

With the postseason underway, the focus for Tech shifts to a new objective. The Diggers hope to be crowned back-to-back conference tournament champions.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments