BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers closed out a historic regular season in style. The Diggers (24-4, 12-3 Frontier) won the regular season Frontier Conference title and recently earned their highest national ranking ever, No. 10.
With the postseason underway, the focus for Tech shifts to a new objective. The Diggers hope to be crowned back-to-back conference tournament champions.
To say last season was momentous for the program would be an understatement. Tech won their first conference tournament since the 1998-99 season and broke plenty of school records along the way. Now they will look to repeat history and continue the teams impressive run.
The most pivotal stretch of the season has come at the perfect time, as the Diggers are playing some of their best basketball.
While Tech ended up winning the conference by a comfortable five-game margin, the standings looked different only a few weeks ago. After a loss to MSU-Northern on Jan. 28, they were tied with Providence for first place with five games remaining.
The Diggers then rattled off five consecutive wins, leaving no doubt on their way to a second straight regular season conference title.
“The narrative to our team was that it’s a five game season now, this is the separator. You don’t want to go into the postseason limping, you want to go in on a high note and we wanted to put ourselves in a position where we could defend our championship in the postseason,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “I think we’re in a good position to do that now.”
With the conference and national tournaments looming, the team picked a great time to start peaking.
“It’s a big confidence boost, I feel like we’re getting better every game. There are some areas we need to get better but we’re playing great and now is the time to play great. Hopefully we can pick it up even more here,” Tech forward Caleb Bellach said.
The postseason journey begins in Great Falls at the Four Seasons Arena. Tech has a first-round bye and will play the lowest remaining seed on Monday at 5pm.
Due to the Diggers’ impressive resume, it is nearly certain they will get a bid to the national tournament even with an early exit in Great Falls. They will even host the first two rounds of the tournament on March 7-8. Despite that, defending the conference tournament title is a priority for the program.
“It is a special thing to win the regular season and postseason in the Frontier Conference, it doesn’t happen very often. We know it’s going to be a tall task but our guys are up for the challenge,” Hiatt said.
Tech could run into trouble if they are busy looking ahead at the national tournament. In a league where anybody can beat anybody, a lapse in focus could lead to the Diggers entering the next stage of the postseason coming off of a loss.
Hiatt doesn’t expect it to be a concern though. The team is laser-focused on continuing its winning ways.
“The challenge for us is the complacency level because we’re already in, but we don’t have a single guy that feels that way. Our guys are motivated and we know what’s at stake, we don’t want to give any ground to anybody,” Hiatt said.
The motivation will be vital for the Diggers, as postseason basketball presents an entirely different challenge. The intensity level is heightened as the rest of the conference fights for an automatic bid to the national tournament.
“There is a sense of desperation. For a number of teams in the conference it is win or go home. It goes up an extra notch because everyone sees the finality of it,” Hiatt said.
To maneuver through the difficulties of postseason play, Hiatt will lean on his experienced players. The one issue, only four current players contributed in last season’s conference title run.
Bellach is one of those players, as the forward has started every game for Tech over the past two seasons and leads the team in scoring this year with 19.4 points per game.
His familiarity with postseason basketball will be pivotal as the Diggers prepare to play in Great Falls.
“I need to get some of the guys who have never been here before mentally prepared, we’re going to face a lot of adversity but we need to be able to respond,” Bellach said.
After an extremely successful regular season, this Tech team has a chance at history. Last season was groundbreaking and now they have the opportunity to do it again, claiming back-to-back Frontier Conference tournament titles for the first time in 23 years.
