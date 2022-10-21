BUTTE – The No. 24 Montana Tech Orediggers are looking to return to winning ways as they host the Southern Oregon Raiders at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Green Field.
With Frontier Conference play in a bye week, the Orediggers had to live with a heartbreaking loss in the last minute to No. 9 College of Idaho on the road in Caldwell, 27-24.
The Orediggers scored on a two-yard run by Blake Counts with 8:15 to play in the first quarter and Blake Thelen’s six-yard pass to Trevor Hoffman with 20 seconds to play in the second quarter to lead at halftime, 14-0.
Jon Schofield scored twice in the third quarter on one-yard plunges to tie the game at 14-14.
Counts’ put Tech back on top with a three-yard touchdown run with 4:30 to play.
On C-of-I’s next play from scrimmage, Andy Peters hit Brock Richardson on a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown to lock the game up at 21-21 with 4:18 to go.
The Orediggers drove 74 yards in eight plays to set up Ryan Lowry’s 23-yard field goal to put Tech back out front, 24-21.
The Coyotes took the lead on a 22-yard run by Hunter Gilbert with 17 seconds. However, Spencer Fiske’s extra-point attempt failed, which gave the Orediggers an opportunity to go for the tie.
Tech could not get out of their own territory as the game concluded.
C-of-I outgained Tech, 371-350.
Thelen was 15-of-32 for 205 yards and threw a touchdown. Counts ran for 108 yards and two scores. Hoffman had 75 receiving yards on five catches.
The Raiders broke open a 7-7 tie with a 23-point second quarter to rout Montana Western, 49-14.
Southern Oregon outgained the Bulldogs, 555-336.
Blake Asciutto was 17-of-29 for 416 yards and threw four touchdowns for the Raiders. Christian Graney caught 10 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
Jon Jund was 26-of-40 for 247 yards, threw a touchdown and an interception.
In their 2021 meeting in Ashland, Oregon, Tech scored all 34 points in first half and held on for a 34-14 win.
Southern took an early 7-0 lead with Matt Struck found Jackson Clemmer for a five-yard score 1:46 into the game.
Tech scored on their next five drives, four on Jet Campbell touchdown passes to Kyle Torgerson (58), Trevor Hoffman (39, 44) and Mark Estes (9), and a Landers Smith one-yard run to take a 34-7 lead at the half.
Bryce Goggin’s 25-yard pass from Asciutto accounted for the other Southern score.
Tech outgained Southern in the game, 398-189.
Campbell was 16-of-30 for 247 yards, tossed four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kaleb Winterburn picked up 67 rushing yards and Tyler Folkes added 61.
Torgerson had 89 yards receiving and Hoffman added 88.
Asciutto was 11-of-19 passing for 117 yards and threw a touchdown.
Christian Quirarte had 37 yards rushing and Hykeem Massey added 33.
Goggin had 84 yards receiving and Graney contributed 34 yards.
Offensively, Montana Tech averages 35.7 points per game (tied 15th-Lindsey Wilson), 404 total yards (21st), 240.2 passing yards (21st), and 163.8 rushing yards (29th).
Thelen (45-of-81, 708 yards, 7 passing TDs) and Campbell (50-of-87, 674 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) are the quarterbacks for Tech. Thelen, who has started the last three games due to Campbell’s injury, has been solid at quarterback.
Per an interview, Campbell was cleared to return to play on Monday.
Counts (102-510, 5.0 ypc, 5 TDs) and Winterburn (45-148, 2 TDs) are the leading rushers for the Orediggers.
Hoffman (36-557, 3 TDs), Torgerson (23-339, TD), Wyatt Alexander (12-206, 2 TDs), and Logan Kennedy (10-122, TD) have been clutch in the passing game for Tech.
Southern allots 21.5 points per game (39th), 338.3 total yards (53rd), 187.3 passing yards (36th), and 151.5 rushing yards per contest (65th). The Raiders have collected 17 sacks, five tackles, and two fumble recoveries.
Jake Regino (71 tackles, 31 solo, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT), Ty Glumbik (32 tackles), Nolan Rinefort (31 tackles, TFL), Seth Miller (26 tackles), Cente Borja (25 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks), and Noah Turnbull (25 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks).
Southern averages 32.5 points per game (tied 22nd with Georgetown), 402.8 total yards (22nd), 261.7 passing yards (13th), and 141.2 rushing yards per game (43rd).
Asciutto (104-of-190, 1,478 passing yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs) has completed 54.7% of his passes.
Gunner Yates (57-288, 5 TDs), Christian Quirarte (53-253, TD), and Champ Robertson (32-190, 2 TDs) pace the Raiders’ rushing game.
Graney (34-544, 4 TDs), Goggin (18-246, 3 TDs), Adrik Lamar (13-223, TD), and Sawyer Cleveland (6-124, TD) are the receiving leaders for the Raiders.
Defensively, Tech allots 15.3 points per game (17th), 247.2 total yards (8th), 147.3 passing yards allowed (6th), and 99.8 yard rushing (26th). The Orediggers have intercepted five passes and have recovered nine fumbles.
Ben Windauer (36 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Naoki Harmer (35 tackles, 4 TFL, INT, forced fumble), Keyshawn James-Newby (34 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks), Cole Wyant (29 tackles, 2 TFL), Jordan Washington (24 tackles, TFL), Zach Trumble (23 tackles, 5 TFL, 1.5 sacks), and Jake Orvis (23 tackles, 2 INT) have been frequent contributors on defense.
