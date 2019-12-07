Montana Tech knows what they need to work on: finishing.
After losing a late lead to Carroll College on Dec. 5, the Orediggers failed to maintain another advantage, dropping their fifth game of the year to Lewis-Clark State College, 89-81, at Kelvin Sampson Court Saturday.
Tech head coach Adam Hiatt mentioned that part of the reason for the Orediggers' loss was due to their mindset.
"Two tough ones, two good teams," Hiatt said. "Felt like we've let two games slip away. [Lewis-Clark] got hot down the stretch, and I felt like we tightened up. We played tonight with a fear of losing, instead of a thirst to go out and win."
Despite 22 first-half points from transfer guard Sindou Diallo and Tech building double-digit leads twice in the opening half, Lewis-Clark consistently fought back, including a late run to cut the Orediggers’ lead down to eight points at halftime.
Tech’s path only grew tougher, as the Warriors played well enough to stick around, and picked up momentum late.
On the back of forward Trystan Bradley, who sunk three-straight three-point attempts with under five minutes in the game, along with another trey from LCSU guard Josiah Westbrook, Tech lost the lead for the first time since the opening seconds of the game.
Bradley totaled 23 points, two blocks and five rebounds, while Westbrook reached 19 points and hit three-of-four treys. Lewis-Clark shot 57.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Orediggers were led by Diallo's 31 points, while guard Trey Owens Jr. contributed 19, and forward Taylor England rounding out Tech's top three scorers with 14 points.
Hiatt says the way forward will be through sticking to their process, but that it won't be an easy process.
"It's a consistent process of sustained defensive efforts," Hiatt said. "It comes through practice and all the drills that we do... We have to be a lot more consistent."
Tech takes a 20-day break before playing Walla Walla University on Dec. 27 in Helena.
