BILLINGS – Sindou Diallo scored 26 points to lead Montana Tech past Rocky Mountain College 80-72 in Frontier Conference men’s basketball on Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
In earning the victory, Tech rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and outscored RMC 39-26 in the second half.
Taylor England added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Orediggers (9-5, 1-2) and Drew Huse totaled 14 points, four rebounds and six assists. Troy Owen Jr. also scored 14 for Tech.
Darius Henderson had a team-high 23 points for the Battlin’ Bears (6-6, 1-2). Henderson also pulled down six rebounds. Sam Vining netted 13 points and Grant Wallace and Kelson Eiselein both had 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.