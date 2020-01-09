BILLINGS – Sindou Diallo scored 26 points to lead Montana Tech past Rocky Mountain College 80-72 in Frontier Conference men’s basketball on Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

In earning the victory, Tech rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and outscored RMC 39-26 in the second half.

Taylor England added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Orediggers (9-5, 1-2) and Drew Huse totaled 14 points, four rebounds and six assists. Troy Owen Jr. also scored 14 for Tech.

Darius Henderson had a team-high 23 points for the Battlin’ Bears (6-6, 1-2). Henderson also pulled down six rebounds. Sam Vining netted 13 points and Grant Wallace and Kelson Eiselein both had 11 points.

