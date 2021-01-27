BUTTE — The Montana Tech men's basketball team was relieved not only to beat the Bulldogs 86-81 on Wednesday, but also to see the return of Taylor England and improved play from multiple struggling players.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 2-6 Frontier) remained close throughout the game, but never found the offensive momentum to come out on top. The Bulldogs trailed 38-35 at halftime, and struggled from the three-point line, shooting just 27% in the game.
"I felt like we weren't very efficient offensively, we had 16 offensive rebounds and 17 assists but still shot poorly on the game," Montana Western coach Mike Larsen said. "We have to get better offensively, we have guys who can score at a high level but we have to be more aggressive."
"We were resilient, right there all the way until the end of the game," Larsen continued. "We gave ourselves a chance to win, but we have to find a way to be better."
Jalen Hodges led the Bulldogs in scoring with 26, while Michael Haverfield added 16 points to their tally. Tanner Haverfield added 15 points for the Bulldogs.
The game was a different story for the Orediggers (7-7, 7-5 Frontier) though, where the team's leading scoring Sindou Diallo bounced back from a difficult weekend and scored 31 points in what coach Adam Hiatt said was his most efficient game of his career.
"I'm really proud of our guys, Markieth Brown has really been struggling but he played really well tonight," Hiatt said. "Sindou Diallo had a tough weekend and he was just hyper-focused. He played with a good level of composure and poise on the floor, we had multiple good guys step up in big moments."
Taylor England, who Hiatt said is the best big man in the conference, finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in his first game back from injury without a minutes restriction. Markieth Brown finished with 19 points on five three-pointers.
The Orediggers will host the Bulldogs in Butte twice this week on Saturday and Sunday. According to Hiatt, the team will look to build off the momentum they found on Wednesday in their upcoming games at home.
"We don't look past one game at a time, our guys are just excited to be back home because we've been on the road for five straight games," Hiatt said. "And it takes a toll, especially with all the protocols in place. Now we're back home, and that's the big thing for us, it doesn't matter who it's against."
