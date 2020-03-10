Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced Montana Tech placed three players on the 2019-20 All-Conference Men’s Basketball team on Tuesday morning.
Montana Tech juniors Sindou Diallo and Taylor England were both selected first team all-conference by the league’s coaches while senior Dylan Pannabecker was selected honorable mention all-conference. Diallo was selected the Frontier Conference Newcomer of the Year while England was selected Co-Defensive Player of the Year with Lewis-Clark State’s Damek Mitchell.
Diallo, a 6-3 guard from Tacoma, Washington, was the second leading scorer in the Frontier Conference averaging 19.1 PPG while shooting 48.5% from the field. Diallo led the Orediggers in scoring 17 times and eclipsed the 20-point mark in 17 games.
England, a 6-7 post from Helena, was sixth in the league in scoring averaging 15.2 PPG, second in field goal percentage shooting 56.9% from the floor, second in rebounding averaging 9.0 RPG, and third in steals averaging 1.57 SPG. England finished the year with 11 double-doubles and set the single game rebounding record with 22 boards against Rocky Mountain College on February 29.
Pannabecker, a 6-4 guard from Choteau, averaged 10.1 PPG while shooting 52.0% from the floor. Pannabecker averaged 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Lewis-Clark State College’s Austin Johnson was selected as the 2019-2020 Coach of the Year. University of Providence junior guard Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, was selected as the league’s Player of the Year. Lewis-Clark State junior forward Jake Albright was selected Sixth-Man of the Year. Carroll College’s Dennis Flowers III was named Freshman of the Year.
Montana Tech junior Cody Baumstarck was named the Champion of Character award winner for the Oredigger men’s basketball program.
Montana Tech finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 18-12 overall and 10-8 in Frontier Conference play, the most wins in a single season for the program since 1998-99 and the first back-to-back winning seasons in 20 years. Additionally, Montana Tech hosted a home playoff game for the first time in two decades. The Orediggers also posted the program’s first NCAA Division I win in program history when they defeated the University of Montana on Nov. 18.
