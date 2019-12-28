HELENA — Montana Tech apparently likes shooting at Carroll College’s PE Center.
Especially from behind the 3-point line.
The Orediggers shot a season-best 17 3-pointers and made 46 percent of their shots as they handled the South Alberta Institute of Technology 92-42 on Saturday night.
“We wanted to be sharper and we were sharp from the start,” Orediggers coach Adam Hiatt said. “We felt like we came in here and imposed our will. It was a really nice effort from our guys.”
Montana Tech didn’t waste anytime showing off its 3-point range.
Just five minutes after tipoff the Orediggers held an 18-0 lead and made four of its first six outside shots.
SAIT finally answered with a bucket in the paint by Tyis Yellow Horn, but the 16-point deficit was the closest it would get.
Orediggers’ leading scorer, Sindou Diallo, who was averaging 21.1 points pr game look over with a 3-pointer in the corner.
Diallo added another 3-pointer from the top of the key and finished the first half outscoring SAIT 19-17.
He finished the game with a game high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting
The second half began with redshirt freshman Connor Kieckbusch hitting a 3-pointer.
SAIT started to hit shots in the second half but the lead never dropped below 38 points.
With a heavy the starters on the bench players had the opportunity to shine.
Junior center Cody Baumstarck finished with just two points but grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists while Derrius Collins finished with 10 points.
Montana Tech returns to Butte for two games against Concordia Edmonton on Jan 3-4 and then getting back into Frontier Conference play when it travels to Billings to take on Rocky Mountain on Jan. 9.
