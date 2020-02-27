The Orediggers completed the season sweep in emphatic fashion.
Montana Tech defeated Montana Western 75-59, dominating the paint as senior Dylan Pannabecker and juniors Taylor England and Cody Baumstarck combined for 45 points.
Orediggers head coach Adam Hiatt praised Pannabecker's performance, commenting on the limited time the senior has left with Tech.
"When you're a senior," Hiatt said. "Urgency arises when your days are limited. He wants to keep his career alive as long as he can. I fully believe he is worthy of some type of all-conference recognition this year... He was phenomenal tonight."
Montana Tech quickly jumped to a lead at Straugh Gymnasium, as juniors Sindou Diallo, who finished with a game-high 22 points, and Taylor England quickly got off the mark for the Orediggers.
Western responded well initially, keeping Tech to a lead of a few points for the first 10 minutes of the opening half as Bulldog junior James Jones got on the scoresheet and senior Derrek Durocher made a trey.
However, Durocher’s three was the lone completion from beyond the arc, as Tech held Western to 1-of-7 from three in the first half.
Meanwhile, Oredigger senior Dylan Pannabecker scored eight straight points for Tech as they extended their lead to 35-22 before the end of the half.
Montana Western head coach Mike Larsen talked about what the Orediggers did in their post-play.
"We have to execute our gameplan," Larsen said. "We let both of [England and Pannabecker] do things they weren't supposed to. They got going, played really hard and to their strengths, and because of that they came out with two very good games.
Western opened their second half with some heat, as the Bulldogs made several early shots to not only keep pace with Tech, but to pare down the Oredigger lead to just seven.
Despite the threat of a comeback, Tech was ready to knock down free throws and stall the Bulldog offense as the game came to a close.
Hiatt talked about where the Orediggers are at this stage of the season and how his team isn't worrying about what else happens in Frontier Conference.
"Our focus is on us," Hiatt said. "Our focus is on all the milestones that we can achieve, and whatever happens in the other games, happens. We have a strong test on Saturday, Rocky's playing really well at home."
Tech was led by Diallo's 22, while England wrapped up with 18. Baumstarck and Pannabecker finished with 14 and 13 respectively.
For the Bulldogs, seniors Connor Burkhart and Cedric Boone each put up 10 points. Jones ended with nine, and junior Max Clark contributed eight.
Larsen says that his squad is growing their identity in the coach's second season.
"Our goal is to grow," Larsen said. "This is only our second year, we're not going out and asking them to win a national championship right now. We're going out to try and win every single possession, every day in practice and every day in the classroom. Hopefully those things start to take hold."
Western welcomes Lewis-Clark State for senior night on Saturday, while Tech heads to Billings to take on Rocky Mountain College for the final day of the Frontier Conference regular season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.