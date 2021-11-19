Montana Tech defeated Southern Oregon 73-68 Friday night in Ashland, Oregon as part of the Flagship Inn Tournament. The win marked the Orediggers' fifth victory of the season.
The Orediggers trailed 33-31 at halftime but a strong second-half performance pushed them to the win. Caleb Bellach led Montana Tech with 15 points and four rebounds, while Taylor England had 13 points and eight rebounds. Sindou Diallo finished with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Josh Meyer led the way for the Raiders with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Joe Juhala finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Both teams shot around the 44% mark from the field.
The Orediggers (5-2) will face Oregon Tech tomorrow at 2 p.m.. They will travel back to Butte for a game against Yellowstone Christian scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m..
