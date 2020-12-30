BUTTE — After two weeks without playing a game, the Orediggers defeated the Montana Western Bulldogs 88-84 Wednesday night in Dillon. The Bulldogs had not played since December 2, and fought the Orediggers until the final minute in their first loss of the season.
The Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1 Frontier) held a lead as large as 11 in the first half and shot the ball well, just under 53% from the field. They also showed perfection at the free throw line (6/6) which brought them to a 50-41 first half lead over the Orediggers.
The Orediggers offense warranted halftime adjustments that would soon prove to be a difference-maker. They shot 42% from the field in the first half and just 33% from three-point range.
In the second half, the Orediggers attacked the paint and shot an impressive 63% from the field. They also got to the line 20 times as they erased the Bulldogs' lead.
The Bulldogs' shooting numbers dipped in the second half, where they found themselves trailing in the final minute of the game. With an opportunity to tie the game with a three, Max Clark (MWU) was fouled with under 30 seconds remaining.
Clark, who finished with 19 points and 12 assists, split the free throws and shrunk the deficit to two for the Bulldogs. But the Orediggers' free throw consistency and a lack of time led to the final score of 88-84.
Both teams turned the ball over just ten times. Free throws were a big factor though, as Tech went to the line 37 times compared to Western's 16. Tech also won the rebounding battle 41-33.
Jamal Stephenson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points, but was tagged with a technical foul early in the first quarter. Michael Haverfield also had a good night with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Sindou Diallo led the Orediggers with 35 points and five rebounds, while Markieth Brown Jr. added 17 points. Derrius Collins had a well-rounded game with six points, four assists and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs' next test will be two road games against Rocky Mountain College on January 4 and 5. The Orediggers will host Carroll College tomorrow (Dec. 31) at 6 p.m..
