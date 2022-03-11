The Montana Tech men's basketball team advanced to Layer 2 (Round of 32) of the NAIA National Tournament after a 71-67 victory over Mid-American Christian University on Friday in Waxahachie, Texas.
The win was Montana Tech's first-ever victory in the men's national tournament.
The Orediggers led for a majority of the second half but with their season on the line, the Evangels clawed their way back.
Jasiah Lewis, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds, drained a 3-pointer to the game at 58 with 4:29 left. From there, it was like the last few rounds of a heavyweight fight as each team went blow-for-blow.
MACU stopped the Orediggers and then Isaiah Hammons drew a foul while going up for a shot. He hit 1-of-2 free throws to give MACU at 59-58 lead with 3:57 to go. But on the next Tech possession, Hammons picked up his fourth foul by hacking Derrius Collins. Collins, who managed nine points, hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 59-all.
Caleb Riggs had an answer for the Evangels in the form of a 3-pointer to make it 62-59.
Caleb Bellach, who led the Orediggers with 17 points, drew a foul and hit two free throws on the ensuing Tech possession to make it 62-61 MACU.
After a defensive stop by the Orediggers, the Evangels left Huse alone in the left corner. He burried it to give Tech a 64-62 lead with under two minutes to play.
After Tech made another defensive stop, Hammons fouled out after committing a foul on Diallo about 60 feet from the basket. Diallo managed 1 of 2 from the line to give the Orediggers a three-point lead.
After the two teams traded empty possessions, MACU pushed the ball up the court following a Tech miss and a chase-down block by Collins thwarted what looked like an open layup thanks to a little push-off by Tony Dorsey. However, the deflection went out of bounds and gave the Evangels the ball underneath the hoop. MACU converted off the inbound with a layup by Lewis to make it 65-64 Montana Tech.
After milking the game clock, Diallo knocked down a long two from the top of the key with 31 seconds to go to give Tech a 67-64 lead.
Diallo finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
On the ensuing possession, Carlos Slaughter had — what at first seemed like — a wide-open look for 3 from the right corner, but Taylor England came flying down the court to deflect the shot. Collins grabbed the rebound, was hacked and hit a pair of free throws to give Tech a five-point lead.
England tacked on another two free throws before the final horn. He finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Drew Huse had 10 points and was 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
The Orediggers struggled to find much rhythm offensively during the first half, but their defense kept them in the game. Trailing 30-23 with 51 seconds left until intermission, Bellach took over the game and went on a 7-0 run by himself.
After nailing a 3-pointer to make it 30-26, he created some separation on the left wing and launched another trey with 4 seconds left on the game block. He was fouled and the ball went threw. After a made free throw, the game was tied at halftime.
The Orediggers committed an uncharacteristic 19 turnovers. Their season average is nine, but they still got the victory and will live to see another day.
Tech plays again Saturday at 4:30 p.m. MST.
This story will be updated
