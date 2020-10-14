Montana Tech head men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt announced the signing of two standout Montana players Wednesday. Colter Bales of Laurel and Hayden Diekhans from Geraldine will join the Orediggers next fall.
“There are not many 6-7 bigs in the state that can play with a combination of power and perimeter skill like Colter,” said coach Hiatt. “As a 4.0 student, he is a great fit for our program and Montana Tech.”
Bales, a 6-foot-7 forward, helped the Locomotives to a Class A state appearance last year finishing in third in the shortened tournament. As a junior, Bales averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 blocks while shooting 60 percent from the field. Bales was selected all-conference and all-state. He finished the season ranked 4th in scoring, 7th in rebounding, and led Class A in blocks.
“We are thrilled to have Colter Bales join our program as an early signee," Hiatt said. "He is an excellent prospect with great size, strength, and skill. He has improved every year and has a genuine passion for the game of basketball.”
Colter, the son of Ronda and Chad, plans to pursue a degree in Construction Technology.
“Hayden Diekhans is an outstanding prospect for our basketball program," Hiatt said. "He is a long, athletic guard that has deep range and a high basketball IQ.”
Diekhans, a 6-foot-4 guard, helped lead Fort Benton High School to a third place finish at the Class C state tournament last year. As a junior, Diekhans averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Diekhans was selected all-conference and all-state.
“He possesses a strong work ethic, high character, and competitive spirit," Hiatt said. "We love his skill level and the potential that he brings to our program. He will be a very successful student and a very successful player for Tech Hoops.”
Hayden, the son of Shana and Chris, plans on pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.