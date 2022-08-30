BUTTE — In 2021, Montana Tech took second place at the Frontier Conference meet with 70 points, 32 points behind Carroll College.
“Our top finisher at last year’s conference meet was Connor Aikins, who finished ninth,” Montana Tech cross country coach Zach Kughn said. “He definitely had his best race of the season that day. He was injured last spring but is coming back into form nicely right now. The conference meet last year was a great learning experience for our men. They finally committed to going out hard and though we weren’t able to beat Carroll, we were able to beat Rocky, and I think everyone learned a lot about trusting the race plan and being confident. We had a couple people underperform that day, and that is definitely something we need to make sure we avoid this year. We need everyone to be at their best on the day. Ultimately, the regular season meets don’t matter at all if we don’t get it done on the day. Both men’s and women’s teams learned that last year.”
Montana Tech did not have a senior runner on the 2021 roster. The Orediggers had one redshirt junior and the rest of the squad were sophomores and freshmen. The team returns a year stronger and faster.
“We didn’t lose any major players, Aidan Vlasaty transferred from Western and sat out all of last year so he is eligible now and is very dependable,” Kughn said. We added a big time transfer in Edwin Kipainoi from Cloud County CC. He appears to be even better than his prior results and will be an immediate contender on the national stage. He really is our best replacement for Becca and should be our first men’s team member to really garner attention which is good because the men definitely haven’t been on the same level as the women. We also have eight freshmen men of which a few definitely have a chance to crack our top seven. It’s too early to tell who is going to be in our top seven and that’s a good problem to have. The team is very motivated to get the nationals, not settling for anything but a conference championship.”
Montana Tech’s 2022 meet schedule is loaded with top tier challenges, which leads up to the Frontier Conference meet on Nov. 4.
“I’m happy with the schedule this year,” Kughn said. “We are starting a week and a half later than last year which gives us more time to adjust to altitude, to settle into classes and to train together before having to compete. I’m also super excited to be hosting our first meet. I’m really hoping the Butte and tech community will come out for that and it will be a ton of fun for our athletes. Going to Michigan will also be a great experience, the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge (Aquinas College, Grand Rapids) is really the biggest NAIA meet in the country and it’s really our best chance to run against a bunch of ranked teams and make a case for an at large bid. If we don’t win conference, we will need to have done well in Michigan in order to make nationals."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.