BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship.
“Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to be consistent in our approach to each round,” Montana Tech head coach Sean Ryan said. “Statistically, last season was the second best in school history in terms of scoring average. But I don’t think we ever played our best golf. We shot some great rounds as a team, but also left some scoring on the table. Being ready to grind everything out and score consistently throughout our lineup is critical to having team success, and every shot counts in the long run.”
Sean Ramsbacher had a solid season in 2021-2022. Carding four rounds under 70 in tough conditions is tough for anyone and to come away with an individual conference title with a 70.11 strokes per round average is incredible. Isaiah Weldon played very well to lock up third place individually in the conference.
“Obviously, we’ve got incredibly big shoes to fill on our roster with our 1-2 in our lineup graduating,” Ryan said. “Sean and Isaiah were guys you could always count on to not just lead in scoring but also be great team leaders for our whole program. Looking back at individual performances those two rewrote the record book in so many categories, but I think they showed our younger players what can be done when you approach the game the right way.”
While the Orediggers have no seniors on the roster, they return a ton of talent and have three freshmen on the roster.
“The COVID year makes rosters very challenging to track but we’ll have one senior in Matt Hobbs who I expect to lead us on the course,” Ryan said. “He’s a great player and has the potential to win the Frontier. Our roster is as deep as it’s ever been in my time here which is very exciting. We’ve got talented guys who have been pushing to fill the big gaps that graduation left in our lineup. This will be a competitive bunch that has to compete every week to travel and make the starting lineup.
Montana Tech’s 2022-2023 season has three tough tournaments to start the season. The MSU-Northern Tournament at Marias Valley, Carroll College Invitational at Bill Roberts in Helena, and Rocky Mountain Invitational at Yegen in Billings all present great challenges.
“I think the schedule lines out well for us this fall with the chance to play some great golf courses that I think will fit our eye,” Ryan said. “I think the team has set high expectations for themselves because they want to go out and win. Now we’ve got to put in the work to go meet or exceed those expectations.”
