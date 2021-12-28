BUTTE – Montana Tech's men’s and women’s basketball against St. Mary’s University and Olds College on Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.
A Tech official said the Canadian schools declined to travel. St. Mary's is based in Calgary, Alberta, and Olds College is in Olds, Alberta, north of Calgary.
The Orediggers continue Frontier Conference play at Carroll College on Jan. 6.
