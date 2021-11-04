BUTTE — The Montana Tech men's basketball team won their home-opener in the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic 63-51 over Dickinson State on Thursday night. The Orediggers are now 2-1 on the season and face Walla Walla University at noon Friday.
Dickinson State is now coached by former Montana Tech assistant Derek Selvig. His familiarity with the Montana Tech program posed a challenge for the Orediggers but they were able to come up with a win.
"Selvig knows our system, all of our players and our program inside and out," said Montana Tech coach Adam Hiatt. "We were aware of that. He shares lots of the same philosophies, so to come up with a hard-fought win in a defensive battle was something to be proud of."
Defense played a major role in the game as neither team shot over 40% from the field. The Orediggers forced 19 turnovers and narrowly out-rebounded the Blue Hawks.
The presence of fans was also a factor in the game, as it was the first time fans were welcomed to Kelvin Sampson Court to see the team in nearly 600 days. Players had to adjust to the noise, but Hiatt said their energy helped the Orediggers to the win.
"In the first half especially I was trying to communicate from across the floor and they couldn't hear me. They weren't use to the noise but it was fantastic," Hiatt said. "We had a good crowd for an early tip in November. It makes the game so much more fun when you get to demonstrate your talents in front of the fans."
Senior guard Sindou Diallo led the Orediggers through last season and did much of the same on Thursday night. He finished with 17 points, four assists and four rebounds while Caleb Bellach had 13 points and three rebounds.
Hiatt also said that the team's young players had a good outing and will be vital going forward. Michael Ure, Camdyn Larance, Keeley Bake and Bridger Larson all got playing time on Thursday.
"Our underclassmen players are pivotal this year and with the program moving forward," Hiatt said. "They got some incredible runs especially in the first half. They played at such a high level and were very consistent. They're very deserving to carry the torch moving forward."
Hiatt said that his team needs to improve on second-chance efforts on the offensive end to continue their success. The Orediggers had 11 second-chance points and 12 points off turnovers against the Blue Hawks. Aushanti Potts-Woods led the Blue Hawks with 11 points.
Shortly after the men's game concluded, the Montana Tech women took the floor and defeated Walla Walla University 69-50 for their first win of the season. The women's team will play William Jessup University Friday at 6 p.m..
The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Orediggers. Walla Walla kept the game within one point until Montana Tech built and held a significant lead in the second quarter.
While no Montana Tech player scored in double-digits, the win was a team effort. Madison Allen finished with eight points and four assists while Tavia Rooney recorded eight points and six rebounds.
McKayla Kloker made two three-pointers and finished with eight points, four rebounds and two steals. The Orediggers shot 41% from the field and 20% from three-point range. Isabella Robles and Carolina Montes both finished with 12 points for Walla Walla.
The Montana Western men's team also competed on Thursday and defeated Walla Walla 84-37. The Bulldogs will face Dickinson State Friday at 4 p.m. The Montana Western women will face Walla Walla Friday at 2 p.m.
